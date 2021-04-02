Diamond Trading Company Botswana is seeking proposals for a 600 kW ground-mounted PV plant to power operations at its mining site in Gaborone.Mining company Diamond Trading Company Botswana (DTC Botswana) has issued a tender to seek developers for the construction of a 600 kW ground-mounted PV plant at its mining site in Gaborone, in the Naledi river valley of the Kalahari Desert. The company, a 50/50 joint venture between the country's government and UK-based diamond company De Beers, said the Gaborone mine had a maximum design capacity of 3.5 MW and an actual maximum demand of about 1 MW. "The ...

