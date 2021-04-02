Albanian utility KESH has secured funding for its 12.9 MW floating solar plant and, in Spain, the Port of Malaga is planning a 2.1 MW floating facility. Construction began on two unsubsidized solar plants in Germany and Portugal. Enel and Sterling & Wilson will build two large solar plants in Peru and the US, respectively.The Peruvian Ministry of Energy and Mines (Minem) granted last week the final concession for the 116.45 MW Clemesí Solar Power Plant project, which will be built by the Peruvian subsidiary of Italian energy company Enel Green Power in the district of Moquegua, located in province ...

