DJ 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Statement on website disclosure of the list of affiliates by the joint stock company

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Statement on website disclosure of the list of affiliates by the joint stock company 02-Apr-2021 / 11:57 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Statement on website disclosure of the list of affiliates by the joint stock company 1. General information 1.1. The issuer's full corporate name "Surgutneftegas" Public Joint Stock Company 1.2. The issuer's abbreviated corporate "Surgutneftegas" PJSC name 1.3. The issuer's location Russian Federation, Tyumenskaya Oblast, Khanty-Mansiysky Autonomous Okrug - Yugra, Surgut, ul.Grigoriya Kukuyevitskogo, 1, bld. 1 1.4. The issuer's OGRN code 1028600584540 1.5. The issuer's taxpayer identification 8602060555 number (INN) 1.6. The issuer's unique code as assigned 00155-A by the registering authority 1.7. Website used by the issuer to http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/; disclose information http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 1.8. Date of the event about which the 02.04.2021 statement is made 2. Information content 2.1. Type of the document the text of which is published on the website and the reporting date as of which it is executed: The list of affiliates as of 31.03.2021. 2.2. Date when the text of the document is published on the website used by the issuer to disclose information: 02.04.2021. 3. Signature 3.1. Director General "Surgutneftegas" PJSC ___________________ V.L.Bogdanov 3.2. Date 02 April 2021 STAMP ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 96857 EQS News ID: 1180744 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 02, 2021 05:58 ET (09:58 GMT)