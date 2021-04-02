Anzeige
Freitag, 02.04.2021
Der geheimnisvolle Ort! - Dort, wo die 1.000%-er gemacht werden!
WKN: A0MVY2 ISIN: US55953Q2021 Ticker-Symbol: 5M71 
Tradegate
01.04.21
12:00 Uhr
12,600 Euro
-0,100
-0,79 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
02.04.2021 | 12:49
MAGNIT PJSC: PJSC Magnit Has Published the List of Affiliated Persons as of 31.03.2021

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) 
MAGNIT PJSC: PJSC Magnit Has Published the List of Affiliated Persons as of 31.03.2021 
02-Apr-2021 / 13:15 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press Release | Krasnodar | April 2, 2021 
 
PJSC Magnit Has Published the List of Affiliated Persons as of 31.03.2021 
Krasnodar, Russia (April 2, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT), one of Russia's leading retailers announces 
publication of the list of affiliated persons as of 31.03.2021. 
Please be informed that on April 2, 2021 PJSC Magnit has published the list of affiliated persons as of 31.03.2021. 
The list can be found on the Company's website https://www.magnit.com and on http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/ 
company.aspx?id=7671 
 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Dmitry Kovalenko  Dina Chistyak 
Director for Investor Relations  Director for Investor Relations 
Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80  Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101 
 
Media Inquiries   Twitter: 
Media Relations Department  @MagnitIR 
 
Note to editors: 
 
Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered 
in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2020, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 21,564 
stores (14,911 convenience, 470 supermarkets and 6,183 drogerie stores) in 3,752 cities and towns throughout 7 federal 
regions of the Russian Federation. 
In accordance with the audited IFRS 16 results for FY 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,553.8 billion and an EBITDA of 
RUB 178.2 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London 
Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      US55953Q2021 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      MGNT 
LEI Code:    2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  96856 
EQS News ID:  1180742 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 02, 2021 06:16 ET (10:16 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
