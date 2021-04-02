The combination of rooftop solar and storage is a big opportunity. A new report highlights Australia - a nation with the world's highest per capita rooftop PV capacity - as a guide for Indian policymakers.From pv magazine India Indian policymakers need to plan for rooftop solar+storage, as the combination is becoming increasingly cost-effective, according to a new report by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (Ieefa). Ieefa has predicted that solar+storage will be cheaper than grid supply in 2021 for most commercial and industrial (C&I) customers in India. It expects the ...

