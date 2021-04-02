First Day of Listing of DeFiScale on CoinDeal

VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2021 / Trading the DeFiScale token, a blockchain project started CoinDeal on March 31. It was a good day for all DFC holders as the price between the first and last trade of the day rose 31% from 0.0210 to 0,0275 USDT. The change was even bigger for token holders who participated in the first and/or second round of DFC token sale. With more business news from the DeFiScale (and their portfolio projects) to be announced in the upcoming days and weeks the interest in trading on DFC is bound to be rising.

DeFiScale is a blockchain - based project offering investments in fixed-term deposits, including deposits in its own token - DFC, now available for trading on CoinDeal. Deposits bring daily fixed rewards while the funds collected from those deposits create DeFiScale's investment wallet.

DeFiScale proposed an innovative approach to the industry of decentralized finances. Their strength lies in the investment portfolio - diversified, stable and safe. Focused on trusted and profitable gambling and financial projects identified and verified by experts with vast experience in financial and capital markets, both crypto and non-crypto.

DefiScale invests in projects with established position in the market and are ready to enter the crypto industry. There is a real business, developed technology and several years of experience behind them. Expanding their business to the crypto model makes those projects more open and ready to absorb and exploit the dynamic growth of the blockchain industry.

The project announces breaking more news in upcoming regarding DFC token as well as business development decisions of its investment portfolio projects.

