The "Europe Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market 2021-2027 by Synthesis (Synthetic, Biotech, HPAPI), Manufacturing Process (Captive, Merchant), Therapeutic Application, Drug Type, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market accounted for $45.77 billion in 2020 and will grow by 7.5% annually over 2020-2027 the rising need for medicine and pharmaceutical agents amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2020 and provides forecast from 2021 till 2027 with 2020 as the base year.

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe API market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Synthesis, Manufacturing Process, Therapeutic Application, Drug Type, and Country.

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2017-2027. The breakdown of key national markets by Synthesis, Manufacturing Process, and Therapeutic Application over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Europe API market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

AbbVie Inc.

Astrazeneca

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

BASF

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Lonza Group

Lupin Limited

Merck Co., Inc.

Mylan NV

Novartis International AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Synthesis

3.1 Market Overview by Synthesis

3.2 Synthetic API

3.2.1 Branded Synthetic API

3.2.2 Generic Synthetic API

3.3 Biotech API

3.3.1 Biotech API by Drug Type

3.3.1.1 Monoclonal Antibodies

3.3.1.2 Recombinant Proteins

3.3.1.3 Vaccines

3.3.1.4 Other Biotech APIs

3.3.2 Biotech API by Customer Base

3.3.2.1 Innovative Biologic API

3.3.2.2 Generic Biosimilar API

3.3.3 Biotech API by Expression Technology

3.3.3.1 Mammalian Expression

3.3.3.2 Microbial Expression

3.3.3.3 Yeast Expression

3.3.3.4 Insect Expression

3.3.3.5 Other Expression Technologies

3.4 HPAPI

3.4.1 Branded HPAPI

3.4.2 Generic HPAPI

4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Manufacturing Process

4.1 Market Overview by Manufacturing Process

4.2 Captive Manufacturing

4.2.1 Branded Captive API

4.2.2 Generic Captive API

4.3 Merchant Manufacturing

4.3.1 Merchant Manufacturing by Drug Type

4.3.1.1 Branded Merchant API

4.3.1.2 Generic Merchant API

4.3.2 Merchant Manufacturing by Drug Synthesis

4.3.2.1 Merchant Synthetic API

4.3.2.2 Merchant Biotech API

5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Therapeutic Application

5.1 Market Overview by Therapeutic Application

5.2 Infectious Diseases

5.3 Oncology

5.4 Ophthalmology

5.5 Cardiovascular Disorders

5.6 Central Nervous System

5.7 Pulmonary Disorders

5.8 Orthopedics

5.9 Other Applications

6 Segmentation of Europe Market by Drug Type

6.1 Market Overview by Drug Type

6.2 Branded Prescription Drugs

6.3 Generic Prescription Drugs

6.4 OTC Drugs

7 European Market 2020-2027 by Country

7.1 Overview of European Market

7.2 UK

7.3 France

7.4 Germany

7.5 Spain

7.6 Italy

7.7 Russia

7.8 Rest of European Market

8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview of Key Vendors

8.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

8.3 Company Profiles

9 Investing in Europe Market: Risk Assessment and Management

9.1 Risk Evaluation of Europe Market

9.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/80twzr

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210402005152/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900