Argon Announces a New Blockchain Platform for Freelancers

KOCAELI, TURKEY / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2021 / Recently, Argon, a MXC listed company, has announced its new blockchain platform for freelancers. Argon offers freelancers the chance to participate in the latest blockchain technology.

The freelance world post-pandemic continues to expand, with more workers having extra time due to work from home arrangements and work hours being reduced or their jobs being cut.

Argon is a completely decentralized platform designed specifically to integrate freelance work into blockchain technology. According to company officials, "Argon is the world's first and only blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. These smart contracts are under supervision by CertiK and are protected by 7/24 Oracle Skynet technology." In addition, Argon has successfully completed an audit from CertiK.

Argon's platform is available for freelancers and those needing assistance. It makes use of approvers, who serve as mediators between freelancers and those seeking help. Specifically, Argon offers a remote service experience with the following features:

The ability to contract and work on projects around the globe

Approval and rejection capabilities for all projects, with approvers earning an ArgonToken per job (based on certain algorithms)

Zero commission charges

The use of smart contracts to ensure authentication and store work fees

Automatic payment upon completion of freelance assignments

The ability to create postings as well as accept or reject project offers, with the option for supplemental notes

Argon's community also sponsors ArgonCharity, which is designed to help people and communities in need. A blockchain-based platform will soon be launched as a way to provide additional donations. An NFT MarketPlace is also included in Argon's roadmap. You can learn more about Argon's roadmap and progress toward its goals at Notion.

Argon continues to negotiate with the primary stock markets, anticipating that the staking process will begin in April 2021. Argon will be fully functional by March 31, 2021, and will integrate real users for testing and feedback by May 30, 2021. The platform is currently available for review at bit.ly/2OYa1Bp and is also listed for purchase on PancakeSwap.

