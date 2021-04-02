Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 02.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
Der geheimnisvolle Ort! - Dort, wo die 1.000%-er gemacht werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 904596 ISIN: US8688612048 Ticker-Symbol: SGN 
Tradegate
01.04.21
19:58 Uhr
3,960 Euro
+0,120
+3,12 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
SURGUTNEFTEGAS PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SURGUTNEFTEGAS PJSC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,9203,98001.04.
3,9403,96001.04.
Dow Jones News
02.04.2021 | 18:37
298 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Surgutneftegas PJSC: Statement on website disclosure of the annual accounting (financial) statements by the joint stock company

DJ 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Statement on website disclosure of the annual accounting (financial) statements by the joint stock company 

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 
'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Statement on website disclosure of the annual accounting (financial) statements by the joint 
stock company 
02-Apr-2021 / 18:03 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Statement on website disclosure of the annual accounting (financial) statements by the joint stock company 
 
1. General information 
1.1. The issuer's full corporate name   "Surgutneftegas" Public Joint Stock Company 
1.2. The issuer's abbreviated corporate  "Surgutneftegas" PJSC 
name 
1.3. The issuer's location         Russian Federation, Tyumenskaya Oblast, Khanty-Mansiysky Autonomous Okrug - 
                      Yugra, Surgut, ul.Grigoriya Kukuyevitskogo, 1, bld. 1 
1.4. The issuer's OGRN code        1028600584540 
1.5. The issuer's taxpayer identification 8602060555 
number (INN) 
1.6. The issuer's unique code as assigned 00155-A 
by the registering authority 
1.7. Website used by the issuer to     http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/; 
disclose information 
                      http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 
1.8. Date of the event about which the   02.04.2021 
statement is made 
2. Information content 
2.1. Type of the document the text of which is published on the website: annual accounting (financial) statements for 
2020. 
2.2. Date when the text of the document was published on the website: 02.04.2021. 
2.3. Date of the auditor's report prepared for annual accounting (financial) statements for 2020: 31.03.2021. 
3. Signature 
 
3.1. Director General 
    "Surgutneftegas" PJSC              ___________________ 
V.L.Bogdanov 
 
3.2. Date 02 April 2021                        STAMP ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US8688612048 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:     SGGD 
LEI Code:   2138002GZLU65FRAC894 
Sequence No.: 96860 
EQS News ID:  1180763 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 02, 2021 12:04 ET (16:04 GMT)

SURGUTNEFTEGAS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.