DJ 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Statement on website disclosure of the annual accounting (financial) statements by the joint stock company

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Statement on website disclosure of the annual accounting (financial) statements by the joint stock company 02-Apr-2021 / 18:03 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Statement on website disclosure of the annual accounting (financial) statements by the joint stock company 1. General information 1.1. The issuer's full corporate name "Surgutneftegas" Public Joint Stock Company 1.2. The issuer's abbreviated corporate "Surgutneftegas" PJSC name 1.3. The issuer's location Russian Federation, Tyumenskaya Oblast, Khanty-Mansiysky Autonomous Okrug - Yugra, Surgut, ul.Grigoriya Kukuyevitskogo, 1, bld. 1 1.4. The issuer's OGRN code 1028600584540 1.5. The issuer's taxpayer identification 8602060555 number (INN) 1.6. The issuer's unique code as assigned 00155-A by the registering authority 1.7. Website used by the issuer to http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/; disclose information http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 1.8. Date of the event about which the 02.04.2021 statement is made 2. Information content 2.1. Type of the document the text of which is published on the website: annual accounting (financial) statements for 2020. 2.2. Date when the text of the document was published on the website: 02.04.2021. 2.3. Date of the auditor's report prepared for annual accounting (financial) statements for 2020: 31.03.2021. 3. Signature 3.1. Director General "Surgutneftegas" PJSC ___________________ V.L.Bogdanov 3.2. Date 02 April 2021 STAMP ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: ACS TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 96860 EQS News ID: 1180763 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 02, 2021 12:04 ET (16:04 GMT)