Elite Shutters & Blinds: Charlotte Shutters and Blinds Company Leading The Way For The Design & Installation of Plantation Shutters and Custom Window Treatments

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2021 / Charlotte, North Carolina's Elite Shutters & Blinds is a family-owned, full-service window treatment company that specializes in all aspects of home window makeovers. This includes the design, measuring, manufacturing, and installation phases of each window treatment project that they take on. This 20-year old company offers its own line of custom plantation shutters in addition to installing a wide selection of window blinds and shades made by such popular manufacturers as Hunter Douglas, Horizon, and Duralee.

The company co-owner, Darrell Dean, says, "We have been providing our custom plantation shutters and other window treatments for our Charlotte area customers for many years now. All that experience tells us that there is no better or less-expensive way to change the look and feel of any room in a home than by giving the windows in that room a different look. From our expert design ideas to top-notch installation work, we can make that very thing happen for anyone in Charlotte or the surrounding areas that want to give their windows a makeover."

Dean went on to say that sometimes the windows in a home get left behind, so to speak, when an interior decorator does an overall room plan. That is something that will never happen with them. He says this is because treating the windows inside and outside of homes is all they do. This specialization helps them keep up with the latest trends in the window treatment industry and it gives them a good idea of what does and doesn't work in certain window treating situations. The company co-owner admits that over time, they have just gotten better and better at what they do and all of them at his company are very proud of that fact. Their specialization also means that they can give their customers expert advice with just about any type of window covering that they are interested in. Their website which can be found at https://eliteshuttersnc.com/blinds-and-shades/ does an excellent job of describing the different window treatment solutions that they offer.

According to Dean, their specialty service is the installation of the plantation shutters that they custom design and manufacture themselves. These are a blend of old-world craftsmanship and modern interior design principles. He says that what makes their plantation shutters so desirable is that they did not cut any corners when manufacturing them in the interest of saving costs as some manufacturers do. Some of the features that set their plantation shutters apart from the competition include superior dowel construction, glue coated galvanized steel staples, mortised hinges, and the high-grade, UV resistant, eco-friendly finishes on them. In addition to plantation shutters, the company co-owner says that they also offer such window treatments as wood and faux wood blinds and window shade options such as Roman, silhouette, roller, and honeycomb shades. They are also very good when it comes to matching draperies to different room settings and for coming up with treatment solutions for large vertical windows. He says the reason that they are considered to be true window treatment specialists is that they even offer a variety of exterior window shutter options.

Those that have experienced Elite Shutters & Blinds window treatment services for themselves rate the company very highly. Tom R. from Charlotte, NC wrote, "Had our shutters installed a couple days ago. Wow! They look great, better than we thought they would. Chris was the installer, very skilled and professional. Tiffany and her office staff were all very knowledgeable and professional. Loved the shutters so much that we decided to do the windows on the 2nd floor. Thanks, Tiffany and company for a great experience. I highly recommend Elite Shutters and Blinds." Libby N. of Matthews, NC says, "Excellent company to work with. Tiffany took at least 2 hours at the initial appointment to explain all of our options. She and Chris, the installer, were so professional. I could not be more pleased with the outcome. They installed shutters and roman shades throughout my entire home. Thank you so much for a job well done." These 5-star reviews were taken from this custom maker of Plantation Shutters Charlotte - Yelp listing.

In addition to having accumulated many glowing reviews, Elite Shutters & Blinds can also boast about several other accomplishments. This includes having a Better Business Bureau best rating of A+ and winning the Best of Houzz service award an impressive 6 straight years. All of their shades, blinds, and other window covering products are proudly made in the USA too. Those that would like more information on the services that this Charlotte area window treatment specialist offers can call them, send them an email, or go to their website to book a free design consultation.

