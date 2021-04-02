Record Storage Systems: Document Scanning Provider Now Offering ECM Software for Simplified Electronic Document Management

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2021 / Record Storage Systems, an information management provider headquartered in Charlotte, NC, recently announced a new strategic partnership with DigiTech Systems, an electronic document software solution, and Cranel, a distributor of document management technologies, to offer electronic document management and workflow software for document scanning customers and organizations who need an ECM solution.

As customers begin to establish digital transformation strategies within their organizations, Record Storage Systems' document scanning solutions coupled with electronic content management will provide a complete digital records management application that supports digital transformation and workflow automation.

Chelsey Seidel, Marketing Manager, had this to say about the new software offering, "With customers increasingly leveraging remote document management solutions to automate workflows and departmental processes, we are committed to offering innovative software options for document scanning customers on their digital transformation journeys. The incorporation of Digitech Systems into our robust suite of information management services will offer customers an alternative to manual and paper-based records management."

The partnership reaffirms the company's commitment to providing solutions that complement and enhance their document scanning and imaging services. The demand for document scanning services, both on a recurring basis and bulk document scanning, is increasing as companies work to establish electronic records management strategies and reduce the use of hard-copy paper. Coupling document scanning with ECM software enables customers to seamlessly make the transition to digital. By leveraging scanning and software, clients can enjoy record retention, compliance, and security while improving collaboration and efficiency.

Record Storage Systems is a full-service document management provider headquartered in Charlotte, NC. With over 40 years' experience, the company offers records management solutions including document storage, document scanning, document shredding, and electronic document management software to organizations throughout North Carolina and South Carolina.

Digitech Systems, LLC enables businesses of any size to more effectively and securely manage, retrieve and store corporate information of any kind using either PaperVision® Enterprise content management (ECM) software or the world's most trusted cloud-based ECM service, ImageSilo®.

Cranel is a distributor of document, check and print management technologies-hardware, software and services-helping businesses simplify processes and gain operational efficiencies. Cranel supports independent software vendors, office equipment dealers and value-added resellers across multiple industries.

More information about electronic document management software can be found on the company's website.

