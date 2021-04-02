Newsflash with Copper Mountain, Condor Gold, Fury Gold, Vizsla Silver, Osisko Metals & Summa SilverQuelle: Rohstoff-TV/Commodity-TV
|Mi
|Condor Gold PLC: Condor Gold spends 1.75 M pounds sterling on 2020 admin
|Mi
|Condor Gold reports FY results
|Mi
|Condor Gold plc announces its audited results for the year ended 31 December 2020 and Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
|SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2021 / Condor Gold ("Condor Gold", "Condor" or the "Company")(AIM:CNR)(TSX:COG) is pleased to announce its audited results for the year ended 31 December 2020 and...
|Mi
|Copper Mountain announces $250 million senior secured bond issue
|Di
|Copper Mountain Mining gibt Preis für vorrangig besicherte Anleihe über 250 Millionen US-Dollar bekannt
|nicht zur Weitergabe an US-Nachrichtendienste oder zur Verbreitung in den Vereinigten Staaten
Vancouver, British Columbia - 30. März
2021 - Copper Mountain Mining...
|Di
|Copper Mountain Mining Corp: Copper Mountain prices $250M (U.S.) bond offering
|Mi
|Copper Mountain announces $250 million senior secured bond issue
|Di
|Copper Mountain Mining gibt Preis für vorrangig besicherte Anleihe über 250 Millionen US-Dollar bekannt
|nicht zur Weitergabe an US-Nachrichtendienste oder zur Verbreitung in den Vereinigten Staaten
Vancouver, British Columbia - 30. März
2021 - Copper Mountain Mining...
|Di
|Copper Mountain Mining Corp: Copper Mountain prices $250M (U.S.) bond offering
|Mi
|Virtual Replay Fury Gold!: Gestern fand die virtuelle Roadshow der SRC mit Fury Goldmines statt.
|80.000 Meter Bohrungen in 2021 geplant und ab 2025 in die Produktion mit mehreren Minen. Da lacht das Anlegerherz. Aktie ist günstig.
Fury Goldmines Replay Video der virtuellen Roadshow vom 30. März...
|Mi
|Fury Gold Mines: Virtual Roadshow Investor Presentation with Q&A
|Fury Gold Mines: Virtual Roadshow Investor Presentation with Q& Quelle: Rohstoff-TV/Commodity-TV
|Di
|Fury Gold Mines Ltd: Fury Gold drills one m of 15.3 g/t Au at Eau Claire
|Di
|Osisko Metals durchschneidet 79 Meter mit Gehalt von 9,87 % Zink + Blei auf Pine Point Projekt
|(Montreal - 30. März 2021) Osisko Metals Incorporated (das "Unternehmen" oder "Osisko Metals") (TSX-V: OM; OTCQX: OMZNF; FRANKFURT: 0B51
https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/companies/profil/osisko-metals-inc/
...
|Di
|Osisko Metals Inc: Osisko Metals drills 79m of 6.26% Zn, 3.61% PB at Pine
|Di
|Osisko Metals Incorporated: Osisko Metals Intersects 79 Metres Grading 9.87% Zinc + Lead at Pine Point
|Mi
|Summa Silver bohrt 2.995 g/t Silberäquivalent über 0,8 m auf Grundstück Hughes in Nevada
|Hochgradige Silber- und Goldabschnitte in Step-Out-Bohrungen bestätigt
Signifikantes Nachfolge-Bohrprogramm soll in Kürze beginnen
Vancouver, 31. März 2021 -...
|Mi
|Summa Silver Corp: Summa Silver drills 0.8 m of 2,995 g/t AgEq at Hughes
|Mi
|Summa Silver Drills 2,995 g/t Silver Equivalent over 0.8 m at the Hughes Property, Nevada
|02:13
|Vizsla Increases to Eight Drill Rigs at Panuco and Announces ATM Equity Program with Canaccord Genuity
|02:10
|Vizsla Silver Corp: Vizsla adds drill rig at Copala, arranges ATM offering
|Di
|Vizsla verdreifacht Länge von Tajitos mit mehreren hochgradigen Abschnitten auf Panuco, Mexiko
Vancouver, British Columbia (30. März 2021) - Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSX-V: VZLA) (OTCQB: VIZSF) (Frankfurt: 0G3) ("Vizsla" oder das "Unternehmen" - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/companies/profil/vizsla-silver-corp/)
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|CONDOR GOLD PLC
|0,522
|+0,38 %
|COPPER MOUNTAIN MINING CORPORATION
|2,050
|-2,38 %
|COPPER MOUNTAIN MINING CORPORATION CDIS
|2,020
|+2,54 %
|FURY GOLD MINES LIMITED
|1,080
|+8,54 %
|OSISKO METALS INC
|0,268
|0,00 %
|SUMMA SILVER CORP
|0,697
|+0,29 %
|VIZSLA SILVER CORP
|1,120
|+4,19 %