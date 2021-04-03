Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 03.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
Die Zeit ist reif: Tatsächlich vom Pennystock zum Milliardenkonzern?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 891112 ISIN: SE0000105199 Ticker-Symbol: HLV 
Frankfurt
01.04.21
08:07 Uhr
4,440 Euro
+0,055
+1,25 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HALDEX AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HALDEX AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,4604,69501.04.
PR Newswire
03.04.2021 | 14:28
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Haldex Annual and Sustainability Report 2020

LANDSKRONA, Sweden, April 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Haldex AB (publ) published the Annual and Sustainability Report 2020 on March 26, 2021. The English translation has now been finalized and uploaded on Haldex Group web site: https://www.haldex.com/en/corporate/investors/financial-reports/.

Printed copies can be ordered by calling the switchboard on telephone +46 418 47 60 00 or send an email to ir@haldex.com. The printed edition will be available for distribution by April 23, 2021.

For further information, please contact:
Helene Svahn, CEO
Lottie Saks, CFO
Phone: +46 418 47 60 00, E-mail: katarina.ronne@haldex.com

This information is information that Haldex AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 13:00 am CEST on April 2, 2021.

About Haldex
Over 120 years of powerful innovation gives Haldex unsurpassed expertise when it comes to braking systems and air suspension systems for heavy trucks, trailers and buses. We live and breathe our business with the goal to deliver robust and technically superior solutions which is founded in a deep insight in our customer's reality. Through focusing on our core competences and the passion we all share we achieve the agility and flexibility that the market demands. Innovative collaborations aren't only the core of our products, but our philosophy. Our 2,000 employees, spread out across four continents, challenge the conventional on a daily basis in order to secure that the products we deliver create a unique value to our customers and the end users. We are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and have a turnover of approximately 4 billion SEK.

This document is essentially a translation of Swedish language original thereof. In the event of any discrepancies between this translation and the original Swedish document the latter shall be deemed correct.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/haldex/r/haldex-annual-and-sustainability-report-2020,c3319394

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1432/3319394/1396847.pdf

Release

HALDEX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.