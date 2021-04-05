John Paul Prebish, PA: Naples Luxury Real Estate Agent, John Paul Prebish, Lists a Custom Luxury Residence with an Oversized Pool in a Tropical Setting

NAPLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2021 / Top Naples real estate agent, John Paul Prebish of William Raveis Real Estate, announces an exquisite residence offered for $5,995,000. A celebration of sleek luxury and superior style beckons with this superb single level residence. Tucked away in a tranquil, tree-lined street and mere moments from the renowned sugar sand beaches Naples is famous for, this is the pinnacle of custom living.

For more information on 1140 Oleander Drive in Naples Florida, please visit https://jprebish.com/listings/1140-oleander-dr.

Surrounded by lush greenery, over 60 magnolias punctuate the perimeter of the property with four majestic palms heralding your arrival at this elegant abode. Finished to a fastidious level and with unrivalled attention to detail throughout, a circular driveway with garage parking for 3 cars, leads to the entry of this enchanted setting. Lustrous marble, tiled, and wood floors gleam throughout, crowned by soaring ceilings with impressive detail and lighting, while the open floorplan delivers flawless and fluid living and dining. Basking in an abundance of natural light, these zones sparkle with sophistication creating temptation to linger longer in these zones and savor the serenity.

A gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, an oversized island with waterfall edge trimming, and a large pantry beckons when casual fare or catering is required. Make the most of the high-end appliances, including a wall oven, dual dishwashers to create your feasts, as well as a state-of-the-art wine cooler. Grab your glass and step through the family room onto a choice of covered alfresco areas with electric screens. A summer kitchen holds the promise of balmy BBQ nights with loved ones, or in winter, retreat to the second option and stoke the flames on the fireplace.

Fitted with five fabulous bedrooms, each is a sanctuary of light and luxury. A sprawling master bedroom is resplendent with an en-suite with decadent marble finishes and a large walk-in closet with ample shelving and storage. The remaining four bedrooms also host elegant en-suites and are peaceful and private, just like the backyard oasis. Fringed in established greenery, it boasts an oversized pool and spa screened in stately magnolias.

Located mere minutes from the championship Naples Beach Hotel and Golf Club, refine your swing on a course dramatically renovated by globally acclaimed golfer and course architect Jack Nicklaus. The gorgeous residence is also central to iconic beaches, designer shopping, delectable dining and cultural districts to enjoy boutique shops, galleries, restaurants and cafes, all nestled along landscaped promenades. 1140 Oleander Drive is the perfect location and property for a lifestyle of cosmopolitan comfort and convenience.

To find out more about the opportunity to own the most luxurious homes in Naples, visit: https://jprebish.com and follow Naples Only Real Estate showcase Instagram page @jprebishluxuryrealtor.

