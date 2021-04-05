Singapore-based neobanking startup StashFin raises USD 40 MM in Series B Extension equity financing from a clutch of global investors to expand in South Asia

SINGAPORE, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore-based neo-banking startup Morus Technologies Pte Ltd 'StashFin' has announced the successful completion of Series B Extension equity financing of USD 40 million from a clutch of global investors. New investors participating in the round include Altara Ventures and Uncorrelated Ventures with previous investments from Integrated Capital, Kravis Investment Partners, Saison Capital andTencent Cloud Europe BV. Existing investors also participated in the round including Alto Partners, Snow Leopard Ventures and Positive Moves. The Company plans to use the funds to pursue neobanking across South Asia, double down on its plan to grow in existing markets and strengthen the customer platform for local languages.

Founded in 2016, StashFin offers an innovative Credit Line Card in partnership with VISA that permits customers to access their credit facility with easy monthly installments and zero annual fees. Customers can order physical and virtual credit line cards that provide credit access across a broad array of digital payment infrastructure including POS machines, mobile wallets and online payment gateway. Card features include free ATM withdrawals, lifetime free annual fees, free supplementary cards and Payback rewards. The team has worked with reputed firms in the Banking and Financial Services space, such as Merrill Lynch, Citi, Goldman Sachs, Kabbage, etc. in India and the USA. The Company has serviced millions of customers and has been ranked one of the best startups to work for by LinkedIn.

The Company has been backed by a number of heavy-weight investors in financial services including Brett Rochkind (Managing Director at General Atlantic), Renaud Laplanche (Founder and CEO of Upgrade) amongst others.

StashFin taps into the potential USD 1 trillion neobanking market opportunity in South Asia. It has built a neobanking model that focuses on B2C use cases, attracting millions of applicants thus far. StashFin is among the growing global list of neo-banking startups including N26, Chime, NuBank and Revolut that are providing digital banking services in various developed and emerging markets.

Tushar Aggarwal, Founder & CEO of StashFin said, "We are sitting on a unique opportunity to enable millions of consumers to get closer to their dreams and improve financial inclusion. South Asia is on the cusp of a financial revolution. Our mission is to use technology to enable frictionless banking and services. We are excited to join hands with our new equity partners to pursue this neobanking mission and grateful for the continued support from our existing investors. During these difficult times, most aspiring consumers can avail the credit line to study further or serve immediate family needs for health and everyday consumption."

Koh Boon Hwee of Altara Ventures commented, "We believe that technology provides the means to financial inclusion and democratisation. Despite the adverse macroeconomic conditions, we continue to partner with Tushar and his team; they are passionate founders, with a strong innovative product built on a robust technology platform that is addressing a huge market opportunity. We have seen explosive growth by StashFin over the last few years."

Salil Deshpande from Uncorrelated Ventures said, "It is often hard to find a combination of grit, resilience, determination and agility in a startup team. Equally rare is a clear vision and great unit economics. The team has built extremely compelling bank grade infrastructure in a frugal manner. The advanced machine learning and AI models can be scaled across various geographies. We are excited to partner with StashFin on this exciting journey."

Media Contact:



Mansi Sheth

mansi@veritasreputation.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1480608/StashFin_logo.jpg