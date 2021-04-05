Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 14/2021

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-04-05 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.03.2021 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.05.2021 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.03.2021 - Attistibas finanšu institucija Audited annual RIG 30.04.2021 Altum ALTM report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.04.2021 Mainor Ülemiste MAYB055023FA Coupon payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.04.2021 - Tallink Grupp TAL1T Sales figures TLN 09.04.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.04.2021 - Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Sales figures TLN 09.04.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.04.2021 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.04.2021 - PRFoods PRF1T Sales figures TLN 11.04.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.04.2021 Trading holiday TLN RIG VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.04.2021 Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp TKM1T Dividend record TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.04.2021 Linda Nektar LINDA Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.04.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB0N028B LTGNB0N028B securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.04.2021 Apranga APG1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.04.2021 Apranga APG1L Notice on General VLN meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.04.2021 LHV Group LHV1T Dividend ex-date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.04.2021 INVL Technology INC1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.04.2021 LHV Group LHV1T Dividend record TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.04.2021 Merko Ehitus MRK1T Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.04.2021 Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.04.2021 Rokiškio suris RSU1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.04.2021 Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.04.2021 Invalda INVL IVL1L Notice on General VLN meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.04.2021 Ignitis grupe IGN1L Dividend ex-date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.04.2021 Grigeo GRG1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.04.2021 LHV Group LHV1T Dividend payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.04.2021 INVL Baltic Farmland INL1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.04.2021 Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp TKM1T Dividend payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.04.2021 AUGA group AUG1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.04.2021 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.04.2021 Ignitis grupe IGN1L Dividend record VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.04.2021 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Sales figures VLN For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
