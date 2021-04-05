DJ Sistema PJSFC: Sistema announces AGM date

Sistema PJSFC (SSA) Sistema PJSFC: Sistema announces AGM date 05-Apr-2021 / 09:55 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sistema announces AGM date Moscow, Russia - 5 April 2021 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or the "Corporation") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly traded Russian investment company, announces that the Board of Directors at a meeting on 2 April 2021 resolved to hold the Annual General Meeting of shareholders (AGM) on 26 June 2021 with absentee voting. The AGM will be livestreamed to review the results of the reporting year. The record date for participation in the AGM is 1 June 2021. In line with applicable legislation, votes cast by shareholders before 26 June 2021 will be deemed valid for the AGM. *** Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded Russian investment company with a diversified portfolio of assets serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, banking, retail, e-commerce, timber processing, agriculture, real estate, hospitality and healthcare. The company was founded in 1993. Its revenue in 2019 reached RUB 656.9bn, and its total assets as of 31 December 2019 equalled RUB 1.3tn. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.com *** For further information, please visit www.sistema.com or contact: IR Service Press Service Nikolai Minashin Sergey Kopytov Phone: +7 (495) 730 66 00 Phone: +7 (495) 228 15 32 n.minashin@sistema.ru kopytov@sistema.ru ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US48122U2042 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SSA LEI Code: 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 Sequence No.: 96861 EQS News ID: 1180764 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

