Dow Jones News
05.04.2021 | 09:28
Sistema PJSFC: Sistema announces AGM date 
05-Apr-2021 / 09:55 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Sistema announces AGM date 
Moscow, Russia - 5 April 2021 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or the "Corporation") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly 
traded Russian investment company, announces that the Board of Directors at a meeting on 2 April 2021 resolved to hold 
the Annual General Meeting of shareholders (AGM) on 26 June 2021 with absentee voting. The AGM will be livestreamed to 
review the results of the reporting year. The record date for participation in the AGM is 1 June 2021. In line with 
applicable legislation, votes cast by shareholders before 26 June 2021 will be deemed valid for the AGM. 
 
*** 
Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded Russian investment company with a diversified portfolio of assets serving over 150 
million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, banking, retail, e-commerce, timber 
processing, agriculture, real estate, hospitality and healthcare. The company was founded in 1993. Its revenue in 2019 
reached RUB 656.9bn, and its total assets as of 31 December 2019 equalled RUB 1.3tn. Sistema's global depositary 
receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the 
"AFKS" ticker on Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.com 
 
*** 
For further information, please visit www.sistema.com or contact: 
IR Service        Press Service 
Nikolai Minashin     Sergey Kopytov 
Phone: +7 (495) 730 66 00 Phone: +7 (495) 228 15 32 
n.minashin@sistema.ru   kopytov@sistema.ru ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US48122U2042 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     SSA 
LEI Code:   213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 
Sequence No.: 96861 
EQS News ID:  1180764 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 05, 2021 02:55 ET (06:55 GMT)

