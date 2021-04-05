Nasdaq Tallinn: Notice of results of the mandatory takeover bid for acquiring Arco Vara AS shares

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-04-05 13:00 CEST -- On 2 March 2021, OÜ ALARMO KAPITAL ("Offeror") began a mandatory takeover bid ("Bid") for acquiring Arco Vara AS ("Arco Vara") shares in accordance with the notice of the bid and the prospectus ("Bid Documents"), which were approved by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority on 1 March 2021 and published on Nasdaq Tallinn on 2 March 2021. The end of the Bid term was on 31 March 2021 at 16.00 (Estonian time). Purchase price offered by the Offeror within the framework of the Bid was 1,30 euros for each Arco Vara share ("Purchase Price"). Within the framework of the Bid, Arco Vara shareholders who accepted the Bid, decided to sell in total 1 284 354 Arco Vara shares to the Offeror, which total approximately 14,2732% of all Arco Vara shares. Payment of the Purchase Price and transfer of Arco Vara shares shall take place on 7 April 2021 ("Value Date") pursuant to the procedure set out in the Bid Documents. On the Value Date, the Offeror shall pay each shareholder who has accepted the Offer the Purchase Price corresponding to the number of Arco Vara shares to be sold by the shareholder against the transfer of such Arco Vara shares. Before publishing the Bid Documents, the Offeror held a total of 4 664 242 Arco Vara shares, which totalled approximately 51,8343% of all Arco Vara shares and the votes represented with the shares. Additionally, the Offeror has subscribed for, but not issued 390 000 Arco Vara shares. As a result of the Bid, the Offeror acquires a total of 1 284 354 Arco Vara shares, that total approximately 14,2732% of all Arco Vara shares. Following the Value Date, the Offeror will own a total of 5 948 596 Arco Vara shares that is approximately 66,1075% of all Arco Vara shares and the votes represented with them. Additionally, the Offeror has subscribed for, but not issued 390 000 Arco Vara shares. If the increase of the share capital is registered after the Value Date, the shareholding of the Offeror will be approximately 67,5154% of the share capital.