Montag, 05.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
Countdown! Kommt gleich nach Ostern die Kursexplosion?
WKN: A0MUFV ISIN: EE3100034653 
Frankfurt
01.04.21
08:02 Uhr
1,300 Euro
+0,010
+0,78 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire
05.04.2021
Nasdaq Tallinn: Notice of results of the mandatory takeover bid for acquiring Arco Vara AS shares

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-04-05 13:00 CEST --


On 2 March 2021, OÜ ALARMO KAPITAL ("Offeror") began a mandatory takeover bid
("Bid") for acquiring Arco Vara AS ("Arco Vara") shares in accordance with the
notice of the bid and the prospectus ("Bid Documents"), which were approved by
the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority on 1 March 2021 and published on
Nasdaq Tallinn on 2 March 2021. 

The end of the Bid term was on 31 March 2021 at 16.00 (Estonian time). Purchase
price offered by the Offeror within the framework of the Bid was 1,30 euros for
each Arco Vara share ("Purchase Price"). 

Within the framework of the Bid, Arco Vara shareholders who accepted the Bid,
decided to sell in total 1 284 354 Arco Vara shares to the Offeror, which total
approximately 14,2732% of all Arco Vara shares. 

Payment of the Purchase Price and transfer of Arco Vara shares shall take place
on 7 April 2021 ("Value Date") pursuant to the procedure set out in the Bid
Documents. On the Value Date, the Offeror shall pay each shareholder who has
accepted the Offer the Purchase Price corresponding to the number of Arco Vara
shares to be sold by the shareholder against the transfer of such Arco Vara
shares. 

Before publishing the Bid Documents, the Offeror held a total of 4 664 242 Arco
Vara shares, which totalled approximately 51,8343% of all Arco Vara shares and
the votes represented with the shares. Additionally, the Offeror has subscribed
for, but not issued 390 000 Arco Vara shares. 

As a result of the Bid, the Offeror acquires a total of 1 284 354 Arco Vara
shares, that total approximately 14,2732% of all Arco Vara shares. Following
the Value Date, the Offeror will own a total of 5 948 596 Arco Vara shares that
is approximately 66,1075% of all Arco Vara shares and the votes represented
with them. Additionally, the Offeror has subscribed for, but not issued 390 000
Arco Vara shares. If the increase of the share capital is registered after the
Value Date, the shareholding of the Offeror will be approximately 67,5154% of
the share capital.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
