Gambier Gold Corp. (TSX-V: GGAU) Commences Sonic Drill Program and Expands Property Holdings at Detour West

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2021 / Gambier Gold Corp. (TSX-V:GGAU) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has recently commenced its inaugural exploration program, consisting of the first stage of deep glacial till sampling by sonic drilling on its Detour West property ("Detour West" or the "Project") in northern Ontario. In addition, the Company has increased its mineral tenure at Detour West from an initial 23,849.76 hectares to a current total of 39,217.71 hectares. This represents an increase of 64.4 % in the company's now nearly 400 square km land holdings directly adjacent to Kirkland Lake Gold's Detour Lake property on the Detour-Fenelon Gold trend.

The sonic drills are mobilizing to the project and are expected to begin deep sampling of the overlying glacial till sediments and into bedrock surface this week. Earth Drilling Co. Ltd. of Calgary, Alberta was selected based on their experience and adequate, low-impact equipment for the terrain and deep glacial sediments at Detour West. Innis Transport, an experienced, locally-owned and operated Moose Cree First Nations company, will be employed to support the sonic drilling program. Innis Transport will provide heavy equipment and operators to produce drill site access trails, conduct road maintenance and provide logistical support to the drilling and sampling program.

