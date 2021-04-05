StageZero Life Sciences Ltd: StageZero Life Sciences Introduces Aristotle, The First Multi-Cancer Test From A Single Sample of Blood

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2021 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd (TSX:SZLS) ("StageZero" or the "Company") on Thursday April 1st, announced it was partnering with Health Clinics and Care Oncology to launch the early cancer diagnostic program AVRT centered around Aristotle, StageZero's multi-cancer test.

The Aristotle Female panel is 9 tests for cancer: ovarian, breast, cervical, endometrial, colorectal, bladder, stomach, liver and nasopharyngeal. The Aristotle Male panel is 6 tests for cancer: prostate, colorectal, bladder, stomach, liver and nasopharyngeal. Using an approach called immunoediting, Aristotle interrogates the mRNA from whole blood to detect gene expression profiles indicative of specific cancers. It is the first multi-cancer test to come to market with the ability to test for multiple, discrete cancers from a single sample of blood.

AVRT, under the direction of Dr. Padman Vamadevan at Care Oncology targets early disease, with a specific focus on cancer, utilizing consultations with oncologists who individualize diagnosis and any subsequent treatment. Aristotle will be priced at US$1500 and will initially be offered to Care Oncology's current US patients (3,000 +) as well as immediate family concerned about their own risk for cancer. AVRT begins immediately.

"COVID-19 has significantly altered the current healthcare landscape but has positioned us well: it has propelled telehealth to the dominant means by which to work with patients, it is generating good revenue for us - Q3 and Q4 2020 and continuing into Q1 2021, and has allowed us to build out our organization and finance it to market Aristotle" said James Howard-Tripp, Chairman and CEO of StageZero Life Sciences. "The team at Health Clinics/Care Oncology will significantly enhance our clinical and scientific capability, adding depth and affiliations with key cancer centers as well as expanding the executive and the board. The partnership also gives us the necessary infrastructure to correctly cater to employers, where we go next".

Further updates on the AVRT program and the acquisition will come in the weeks ahead.

About Health Clinics

Founded in London, England in 2013, Health Clinics specialises in chronic inflammation and metabolic dysfunction and uses telemedicine to provide specialist clinical services across Europe and North America; in addition to clinics in London and Los Angeles. Health Clinics is comprised of leading scientists, oncologist and healthcare providers who have developed a proprietary protocol (COC ) which includes a combination of medicines to deprive cancer of the nutrients it needs to grow and spread. Health Clinics provides two main clinical offerings:

1. Under the trade name Care Oncology Clinic ("COC"), Health Clinics provides a patented and safe adjunctive treatment for all cancer types;

2. Under the trade name AVRT (pronounced "avert"), HC clinicians will provide a managed clinical service to help people to reduce their risk of developing chronic diseases, including cancer, using a proportionate and tolerable protocol.

About StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd.

StageZero Life Sciences is dedicated to the early detection of multiple disease states through whole blood. The Company operates a CAP accredited and CLIA certified high complexity reference laboratory based in Richmond, Virginia. A specialist in PCR testing for the early identification of Cancer through blood, the Company is uniquely positioned to provide both COVID PCR testing (swab and saliva) and blood test analysis (Antibody testing). Our full service, telehealth platform includes access to physicians and phlebotomist who can prescribe and draw samples for individuals and groups. As we provide COVID-19 test during this Pandemic, we continue making progress with our mission to eradicate late stage cancers through early detection. Our next generation test, Aristotle®, is a multi-cancer panel for simultaneously screening for 10 cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer. www.stagezerolifesciences.com

