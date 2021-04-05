Winners, Inc. Subsidiary VegasWINNERS CEO Wayne Allyn Root Weighs in on the New $110+ Billion NFL Television Contract and Expanded NFL Season

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice, CEO Wayne Allyn Root, weighs in on the new $100+ billion NFL television contract and expanded NFL season announced in recent days."

Root says, "Our business is built around sports gambling. After 35 years as the man the media dubbed, "the King of Las Vegas Sports Gambling" I understand the most important rule in this industry: Sports gambling is built around NFL football and televised football games. College and Pro football will produce a large majority of our revenues and make up the largest part of our business model. Football Bettors particularly enjoy betting on the games they can watch on TV. Televised games drive betting revenue. Always have, always will."

Root continued, "That's why the twin announcements in recent days by the NFL are potentially so positive for our business model. First, the NFL announced a new record-setting TV contract with Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN/ABC and Amazon valued at over $100 billion. In my opinion this deal, signed in the middle of the Covid-19 Pandemic, economic uncertainty, and lower TV ratings for sports is built around the potential value of sports gambling revenues (ie betting on NFL games).

In my opinion, it is now clear the NFL's future growth is very much tied to the dramatic expansion of legal U.S. sports gambling. Teams have sports gambling sponsorships, the NFL has a team in Las Vegas (the Raiders), and the NFL recently announced they are awarding the 2022 Pro Bowl to Las Vegas, the sports gambling center of the world. This new $100+ billion TV deal could only have been achieved with the massive popularity and expansion of legalized sports betting across the USA and the unprecedented success of online sports betting during the Pandemic. For our Company VegasWINNERS, this is all about the availability of product (pro football games on TV in plentiful numbers)."

Root added, "Even better news for us was the announcement that the NFL is expanding from a 16-game schedule to a 17-game schedule, effective immediately with this 2021 season. That adds a valuable week of peak revenues for our business and extends the length of the season from early September towards mid-February."

Root concluded, "That's simply more product for football bettors. What a positive combination for VegasWINNERS: more games to bet on, a longer season, more games on television, now available on more diverse delivery platforms from traditional TV to mobile devices, to online, to Amazon Prime. These factors will potentially lead to millions of new sports bettors, all needing professional advice. That is what our Company delivers. This is a great time to be in the sports gambling business."

For further information, please see https://www.sportspromedia.com/news/nfl-domestic-media-rights-deals-nbc-fox-espn-abc-cbs-amazon and https://www.sportingnews.com/us/nfl/news/nfl-schedule-17-games-2021-season-playoffs/1udri32lukeao1khi8nju0gv8n.

