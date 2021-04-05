ZoomAway Travel Inc.: Zoomaway Reveals "Teaser" Video for Latest Product

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2021 / ZoomAway Travel Inc. (TSXV:ZMA)(OTCQB:ZMWYF) (the "Company" or "ZMA") www.zoomaway.com is pleased to announce that it has released a "teaser" video that showcases its newly announced product "LoanCache".

LoanCache is an aggregating website like Kayak® and Trivago®, and for the loan industry, Lending Tree® and NerdWallet®. This new product differs from anything else on the market as it provides more robust search results for many different types of loans, not just mortgages or credit cards. The platform drives a deeper search using social relevance, or the combination of ratings, reviews and commentary from borrowers and lenders alike. Initial plans have the platform servicing at least five (5) different loan types, with potential growth into business lending sectors as well.

Check out the link here: https://youtu.be/BgXpQdzDweo.

Company CEO Sean Schaeffer stated, "It's a great feeling to have so much going on and to provide updates to our shareholders. We are looking forward to tying projects together and changing the landscape across several industries."

About Us

ZoomAway, Inc. (Nevada Co.) Zoomaway Travel Inc. is a technology company that is revolutionizing the Hospitality and Travel Industries. We have developed a variety of software solutions that enhance the planning and engagement of everyday tourists. Our flagship project, ZoomedOUT, is a complete modernization and re-imagination of mobile travel apps. In a full 3D environment, we are able to integrate planning, booking, social media, and camaraderie into a tangibly rewarding experience. We are combining Travel, Hospitality, Mobile Gaming and Augmented Reality to change the way users travel into 2020 and beyond. Additional information about ZoomAway Inc. can be found at www.zoomaway.com.

