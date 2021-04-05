PowerBand Solutions Inc.: DRIVRZ To Be Promoted On Motortrend.com Reaching Millions Of Drivers

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2021 / PowerBand Solutions Inc. (TSXV:PBX)(OTCQB:PWWBF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("PowerBand", "PBX" or the "Company") has executed a campaign with MotorTrend Group ("MotorTrend"), utilizing Source Digital's newly launched ad unit for activating moments in video, to promote the DRIVRZ platform to the MotorTrend audience across their owned and operated digital properties.

The promotion of the DRIVRZ platform, which allows drivers and automotive dealers to buy, lease, sell and trade a vehicle from any digital device, from any location, is set to begin in April 2021. MotorTrend is one of the world's leading brands covering the automotive sector, with a monthly digital viewership of 12 million.

"By placing the DRIVRZ brand on MotorTrend we are introducing millions of drivers to the DRIVRZ experience," said PowerBand CEO Kelly Jennings. "This is an important step to put DRIVRZ in front of drivers and automotive dealers across North America, to let them experience a transformed automotive retail experience, where unnecessary middlemen have been removed and transactions are as easy as using Amazon."

MotorTrend's audience will discover DRIVRZ is a unique virtual marketplace, where users have access to more than 4.5 million vehicles from their smart phone, tablets or computer. It is designed to offer one-stop shopping for almost every aspect of automotive retail - buying, leasing, selling, auctioning, financing and insuring any vehicle with optimum speed and reach.

For example, DRIVRZ's proprietary leasing component can approve leases in seconds. Its auction component - drivrzXchange - allows users to upload their vehicle for auction, without the expense or inconvenience of going to a physical auction, which can have limited access to buyers. DrivrzXchange is being piloted in northwest Arkansas and will be rapidly expanded to key markets.

The DRIVRZ MotorTrend campaign will utilize Source Digital ("Source"), a pioneer in expanding consumer engagement in moments in video, which allows for a smarter intersection between brands and advertisers. It will use Source's patented technology to deliver DRIVRZ directly into the hands of consumers and automotive dealers whenever they are enjoying their favorite videos on MotorTrend.

Source has worked with start-ups and Fortune 500 companies to successfully place brands and products in front of digital video audiences across North America and the world. Source will extend the DRIVRZ application, delivering an intersection of selling, leasing, buying, and financing a consumer's vehicle inside popular video content seen by millions of viewers. Source's platform includes reach into publishers and content companies like MotorTrend, LiveXLive, Golf, NBC Universal, and influencers from music, auto racing, and other pro sports.

"Source was built to evolve video content in order to deliver a value proposition for brands and advertisers that intersects with consumer engagement in real-time based on their interests when watching video. All other Internet based advertising destinations like Search Engines, Social Media environments, and e-Commerce destinations allow brands to intersect and measure consumer engagement in real-time, so why shouldn't video do the same" said Source's CEO Hank Frecon. "Our technology will contextually deliver the entire suite of DRIVRZ automotive products directly into video content, taking them directly into the heart of consumer engagement at a precision moment without even pausing the content they're watching."

About Source Digital

Source is an immersive consumer engagement, commerce and advanced advertising platform, designed for the video content creator, brands, and product companies to monetize viewers through real-time engagement of anything in the video. Completely agnostic to any device or screen, Source allows the acquisition of anything in the video through clicking, talking, touching, and listening.

www.sourcedigital.net

About PowerBand Solutions Inc.

PowerBand Solutions Inc., listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the OTCQB markets, is a fintech provider disrupting the automotive industry. PowerBand's integrated, cloud-based transaction platform facilitates transactions amongst consumers, dealers, funders, and manufacturers (OEMs). It enables them to buy, sell, trade, finance, and lease new and used, electric- and non-electric vehicles, on smart phones or any other online digital devices, from any location. PowerBand's transaction platform, being trademarked under DRIVRZ, is being made available across North American and global markets.

