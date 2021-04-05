Nikon Inc.: Nikon's Two New Laser Rangefinders Bring a Golfer's Game to the Next Level: Coolshot Proii Stabilized and Coolshot 50i

MELVILLE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2021 / Today, Nikon Inc. announced the COOLSHOT PROII STABILIZED and the COOLSHOT 50i, two new laser rangefinders designed exclusively for golfers who want the most precise distance measurements to bring confidence, consistency and accuracy to their game. The COOLSHOT 50i is an all new design, created to be a versatile yet feature-rich device at an attractive price, while the COOLSHOT PROII stabilized is the next iteration of Nikon's award-winning premium stabilized rangefinders.

These two new models provide accurate distance, slope and height measurements for all types of golfers, from the casual weekender to the competitive tournament player. When one swing can make a difference and precision distance measurements matter, users can trust in Nikon's legacy of optical excellence to provide a magnified view with maximum clarity and brightness.

Both models feature versions of Nikon's new Dual LOCKED ON technology, an enhanced function that clearly provides confirmation that the distance to the flagstick has been measured. When measuring overlapping subjects such as the flag, the distance to the closest subject is displayed with a highly visible signal in the viewfinder, plus a simultaneous additional confirmation. DUAL LOCKED ON ECHO1 technology (found in the COOLSHOT PROII STABILIZED) provides a clear visual confirmation plus a pleasant audible chirp. DUAL LOCKED ON QUAKE1 technology (found in the COOLSHOT 50i) provides a clear visual confirmation along with a gentle vibration. Both functions are employed to confirm that the distance to the flagstick has been measured, even when trees or other obstacles are in the background.

These new laser rangefinders remove the distance guesswork and let golfers focus on the game, providing more insight to make strategic decisions on the course and fully focus on each shot.

COOLSHOT 50i - Versatile, Powerful, Affordable

Nikon's newest versatile rangefinder represents a significant value, offering an array of the most user requested high-end features, modern styling and Nikon optics, all at an affordable price.

The Dual LOCKED ON QUAKE1 technology of the COOLSHOT 50i emits both a gentle vibration and visual confirmation, for silent yet unmistakable tactile confirmation of target acquisition. An integrated built-in mounting magnet2, 3 safely and securely connects the COOLSHOT 50i to metal surfaces-your cart or even your bag carrier.

The COOLSHOT 50i employs two measurement display modes: a Golf Mode (slope adjusted distance) and Actual Distance (Horizontal distance ± Height). The Golf Mode provides a guide as to how far you should hit the ball when taking uphill or downhill shots. When using Actual Distance mode, the green LED of the external Actual Distance Indicator (ADI) blinks to inform observers of use to confirm tournament compliance. Users can play casual golf, practice with Golf Mode, or use the Actual Distance mode for official golf competitions.

Befitting the Nikon name, the display is wide and bright, with multi-layer coated optics that provide 6X magnification and a long eye relief, an advantage when wearing eyeglasses or sunglasses (with built in diopter adjustment for fine tuning). An adjustable red OLED display enables easier viewing, even in bright sunlight. The COOLSHOT 50i is also sealed against the elements, offering IPX4 equivalent protection from rain.

COOLSHOT PROII STABILIZED - Unshakeable Confidence

The COOLSHOT PROII STABILIZED is Nikon's top of the line laser rangefinder, featuring the next generation of the popular stabilization feature to reduce hand shake by approximately 80%4. Regardless of wind, distance or other factors that make it difficult to visually lock onto the pin, this new rangefinder provides smooth and stress-free measurements time and time again.

To keep the game moving, HYPER READ technology ensures rapid measurement response in as little as 0.3 seconds. The new COOLSHOT PROII STABILIZED uses the Dual LOCKED ON ECHO feature to provide both audible and visual flagstick confirmation (can be toggled on/off by the user), so there is no second guessing the distance. It's simple to use, with a bright field of view and a luminous, easily visible red OLED display. An integrated automatic brightness adjustment function is built in to fine tune the display brightness according to the surrounding ambient light level.

The COOLSHOT PROII STABILIZED employs four measurement display modes including an Actual Distance mode that allows golfers to use this product at official golf competitions, plus a Golf mode that displays a slope adjusted distance to advise the user how far they should hit the ball (useful when shots are uphill or downhill). Other modes available include an Actual distance and height mode, plus a Horizontal distance and height mode. When using Actual Distance mode, the green LED of the external Actual Distance Indicator (ADI) blinks to inform observers of use to confirm tournament compliance.

The premium construction of this rangefinder features a high-quality 6X monocular with multilayer coatings for bright, clear images, and a long 18mm eye relief which allows easy viewing for eyeglass or sunglass wearers. The COOLSHOT PROII STABILIZED features a wide field of view (7.5 degrees), a diopter adjustment function and waterproof and fogproof IPX4 construction to provide protection from the elements.

Pricing and Availability

The COOLSHOT 50i will be available in April for a suggested retail price (SRP) of $299.95*. The COOLSHOT PROII STABILIZED will be available in April for a suggested retail price of $449.95*. For more information about current Nikon products, please visit www.nikonusa.com.

About Nikon?

Nikon Inc. is the U.S. distributor of Nikon Sports and Recreational Optics including premium binoculars, fieldscopes and laser rangefinders; products expertly engineered from Nikon's vast experience as the global leader in precision optics. Nikon is renowned for setting new standards in product design and performance for an award-winning array of consumer and professional equipment for video and image capture, including the revolutionary Nikon Z series mirrorless cameras, D-SLR cameras, NIKKOR optics, Speedlights and COOLPIX® compact digital cameras. For more information on Nikon's full line of recreational optics, please visit us online or dial (800) NIKON-US.

# # #

-The specifications of the product may not be achieved depending on the target object's shape, surface texture and nature, and/or weather conditions. Every effort has been made to ensure specifications and claims are accurate, but they may be subject to change without any notice or obligation on the part of the manufacturer.

-Specifications, equipment, and release dates are subject to change without any notice or obligation on the part of the manufacturer.

-Before using a COOLSHOT in an official competition, make sure to check the local rules in advance.

1 -Single measurement: When measuring overlapping subjects and the distance to the closest subject is displayed, a visual confirmation appears and the body vibrates briefly (50i) or a pleasant audible sound is heard (PROII Stabilized)

-Continuous measurement: When displayed figures shift to a closer subject, a visual confirmation appears and the body vibrates briefly (50i) or a pleasant audible sound is heard (PROII Stabilized)

2. *When attaching to magnetic metals using the rangefinder's internal magnet, make sure that the rangefinder is securely set in place. It may fall due to vibration or impact.

3. Users of medical devices such as cardiac pacemakers should not use this product and its accessories. Magnets built into the product and accessories can cause medical device malfunctions. Also, keep credit cards and electronic media away from this product and its accessories. Recorded data may get corrupted.

4. The effect of STABILIZED: Vibrations of the image in the viewfinder caused by hand movement (sinusoidal waves) are reduced to 1/5 or less (Based on Nikon's measurement standards).

*SRP (Suggested Retail Price) listed only as a suggestion. Actual prices are set by dealers and are subject to change at any time.

