KIDOZ Inc.: Kidoz Retains Research Capital Corporation for Capital Markets Services

ANGUILLA, BWI / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2021 / Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (the "Company" or "Kidoz"), kid-tech software developer and owner of the KIDOZ Safe Ad Network (www.kidoz.net), the KIDOZ Kid-Mode Operating System, the Kidoz Publisher SDK, and the Rooplay edu-games platform (www.rooplay.com), is pleased to announce that it has engaged Research Capital Corporation ("RCC") as a financial and capital markets advisor to the Company.

The service agreement includes providing advice and assistance in connection with defining strategic and financial objectives, making initial contacts with potential institutional and strategic investors, maintaining a regular dialogue with the Company in regard to corporate development, strategic growth objectives as well as general market sentiment, provide market liquidity services in the Company's shares and increasing market awareness of Kidoz.

"The entire Kidoz team are excited to be working with Research Capital, going forward" stated Tarrnie Williams, Kidoz Executive Chairman. "As the Kidoz business is now in a stage of rapid growth, accessing the team of capital market professionals at Research Capital to build and execute the next phase of our public markets strategy is ideal for Kidoz's visibility and investors."

As part of the compensation for its services, RCC will receive a monthly fee of CAD$6,500 for its trading advisory services for a minimum of 6 months with extension by mutual agreement and a financial advisory fee to be satisfied by the issuance of 230,000 common shares of the Company. In addition, the Company will grant 230,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") to RCC. Each warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.98 at any time up to 24 months following the date of issuance.

The issuance including, but not limited to, the price of the common shares and warrants is subject to the rules of the Canadian Securities Exchange and remains subject to applicable regulatory approvals.

About Research Capital Corporation

Research Capital Corporation is one of Canada's largest independent full service investment firms, and proudly traces its roots back to 1921. Research Capital is privately owned by many of its 300+ employees. As a fully integrated national investment dealer, Research Capital offers a full complement of capital markets and wealth management services to private clients, institutions and growth companies.

About Kidoz Inc.

KIDOZ Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (www.kidoz.net) owns the popular Kid-Safe mobile network. Engaging more than 300 million kids a month across our leading mobile KidTech network, KIDOZ provides an essential suite of services that unites kids' brands, content publishers and families. KIDOZ is certified safe by Google and Apple approved for use in the App Store. Trusted by Disney, Hasbro, Lego and more, the KIDOZ Safe Ad Network helps the world's largest brands to safely reach and engage kids across thousands of mobile apps and sites. The KIDOZ OS solution helps carriers and brands such as Lenovo, Acer, and PBS Kids bring a kid-focused experience to their family devices, in a fully GDPR and COPPA compliant way. KIDOZ's Rooplay (www.rooplay.com) offers an interactive learning experience worldwide with original content featuring Moomin, Mr. Men, Little Miss, Mr. Bean and hundreds more kid-focused learning games.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release (as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by the company) contains statements that are forward-looking, such as statements relating to anticipated future success of the company. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future and, accordingly, such results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the company. For a description of additional risks and uncertainties, please refer to the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Specifically, readers should read the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2021 and the prospectus filed under Rule 424(b) of the Securities Act on March 9, 2005 and the SB2 filed July 17, 2007, and the TSX Venture Exchange Listing Application for Common Shares filed on June 29, 2015 on SEDAR, for a more thorough discussion of the Company's financial position and results of operations, together with a detailed discussion of the risk factors involved in an investment in Kidoz Inc.

