WKN: A2AJTC ISIN: US1724062096 Ticker-Symbol: IQ51 
Cinedigm Corp.: Cinedigm Acquires the Moving Drama STEPS

Executive Produced by Shaquille O'Neal

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2021 / Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) announced today that it has acquired North American rights to the inspirational film STEPS. After years of self-sabotage, a man comes face to face with the one who wronged him in this moving story of recovery and reconciliation. The film is anchored by a group of stellar performances, led by Rob Morgan (Just Mercy), Walter Fauntleroy ("The Oval"), Robert McKay (Hidden Figures) and Tia Dionne Hodge ("One Life to Live").

As cord cutting continues to be a major motivator within the digital space, Cinedigm is strengthening their investment in content that serves enthusiasts looking for family-friendly, uplifting films on the Company's streaming network Dove Channel. With STEPS, Cinedigm looks to deepen that commitment by providing wholesome and fulfilling content to its viewers, while not shying away from the storyline of struggle and loss.

Written by Eddie Harris and Directed by Rock Davis and Jay Rodriguez, STEPS takes an unflinching look at issues of alcoholism, family conflict, peer pressure and gun violence. The film's producers include Harris, Sumana Som Harris, Michele Baldwin and Phynjuar. Executive producers include NBA All-Star Shaquille O'Neal, Michael Baumgartner, Mike Parris, Greg Ferguson and Eddie Harris.

"Having always been a fan of entrepreneurship combined with messaging, I saw STEPS as a perfect combination of the two," O'Neal said of the film. "It shines a light on subjects that aren't often covered in our community with such honesty."

"It's not often we come across a title that can teach us so much about ourselves," added Yolanda Macias, Chief Content Officer at Cinedigm. "The message woven through this film is not that we'll never fall down, but that we can always rise up."

The deal was negotiated by Director of Acquisitions Josh Thomashow on behalf of Cinedigm and Eddie Harris and Michele Baldwin on behalf of EBH Productions.

ABOUT EBH PRODUCTIONS

EBH is an independent production company that has been in the entertainment field for 20 plus years, creating a faceted array of multimedia content across a number of genres and themes.

ABOUT CINEDIGM

For more than twenty years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies. For more information, visit http://www.cinedigm.com.

For additional information, please contact:

Jill Calcaterra
T: 310-466-5135
E: jcalcaterra@cinedigm.com

SOURCE: Cinedigm Corp



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/638497/Cinedigm-Acquires-the-Moving-Drama-STEPS

