Plasma Fractionation Market Size To Reach USD 23,006 Million By 2027 at a CAGR of 6.2% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plasma Fractionation Market is segmented by Product (Albumin, Immunoglobulins, Coagulation factor VIII, and Coagulation factor IX) and Sector (Public Sector and Private Sector). This report covers Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast from 2020 to 2027. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Health Category.

The Global Plasma Fractionation Market was valued at USD 18,222 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 23,006 Million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.

The surge in the geriatric population across the globe, which is predisposed to various rare diseases that require the use of plasma derivatives, is the major factor that boosts the plasma fractionation market growth.

Inquire For Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/ALLI-Manu-0Z46/Plasma_Fractionation_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF PLASMA FRACTIONATION MARKET SIZE

The rise in the global geriatric population, which is predisposed to a variety of rare diseases that necessitate the use of plasma derivatives, is a major factor driving the plasma fractionation market size.

The rise in the use of immunoglobulins in various therapeutic areas is expected to drive the growth of plasma fractionation market size. Immunoglobulins are used as first-line therapy for various neurologic, immunologic, and hematologic conditions.

The plasma fractionation market is also growing due to favorable government funding for spreading awareness about the use of plasma-derived products. Furthermore, the surge in plasma collection centers worldwide is another major factor that contributes to the growth of the market.

Bleeding disorders are becoming more common. Hemophilia is an inherited bleeding condition characterized by impaired blood coagulation due to a lack of coagulation factor VIII development or function. Hemophilia is one of the most common uses for plasma fractionation products. Thus the rising prevalence of bleeding disorders is expected to drive the plasma fractionation market size.

The existence of governmental bodies that control and supervise plasma processing, fractionation, and sales in Asia-Pacific provides lucrative opportunities for key players operating in the plasma fractionation industry. This is a major factor that boosts market development.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Manu-0Z46/plasma-fractionation

PLASMA FRACTIONATION MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on the product, Immunoglobulin is the largest segment in the plasma fractionation industry, and it is also projected to rise at the fastest pace over the forecast period. The diversified use of Immunoglobulin in various disorders such as primary and secondary immune deficiencies, autoimmune diseases, and inflammatory diseases is driving this segment's development.

Based on the sector, the private segment gained the most market share in plasma fractionation. This is due to the fact that the plasma fractionation industry employs a large number of private players who extract and fractionate large quantities of plasma into derivatives such as albumin and Immunoglobulin. As a consequence, you can support the growth of plasma fractionation markers.

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region would exhibit the highest CAGR of 6.6% during 2020-2027. This dominance of the Asia-Pacific region is attributed to the growing geriatric population, rise in government support through Medicaid and healthcare policies, and developments in the healthcare infrastructure.

Inquire For Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/ALLI-Manu-0Z46/Plasma_Fractionation_Market

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Albumin

Immunoglobulins

Coagulation factor VIII

Coagulation factor IX

By Sector

Public Sector

Private Sector

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Turkey



Russia



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan



China



India



Taiwan



South Korea



Indonesia



Thailand



Malaysia



Vietnam



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil



Kingdom of Saudi Arabia



Rest of LAMEA

The key players profiled in this report include Baxter International Inc., Bio product laboratory, Biotest AG, CSL Ltd., Grifols SA, Kedrion S.P.A (Kedrion Biopharma Inc.), LFB S. A., Octapharma AG, Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

Buy Now for Single User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Manu-0Z46&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Manu-0Z46&lic=enterprise-license

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS :

- Global Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales Market is segmented By Type - Albumin, Immune Globulin, Coagulation Factor, by Application -Immunity, Therapy, Surgery, by key players , by Regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

- Global Plasma Fractionation Product Market by Product-Type: Coagulation Factor, Immune Globulin, Albumin, Other, Application: Immunology, Hematology, Other, by key players , by Regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

- The global Human Coagulation Factor VIII market is valued at 7911 Million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 9752.2 Million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2021-2026.

- The global immunoglobulin Market was valued at USD 9972.9 Million in 2017, and is projected to reach USD 16694 Million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2018 to 2025.

- Plasma Equipment Market by Product-Type: High Frequency Plasma, Arc Plasma, Application: Commerce, Industry, Residential, Others,by key players, by Regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

- Laser-induced Plasma Spectrometry Market by Product-Type: Handheld, Desktop, Application: Mining, Metallurgy, Pharmaceutical, Environment, Research Institutions, Others, by key players , by Regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

- The global Plasma Etch System market size is projected to reach USD 12760 Million by 2027, from USD 6295.3 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.5% during 2021-2027.

- The global blood plasma derivatives market was valued at USD 23,613 Million in 2016, and is projected to reach USD 44,333 Million at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2017 to 2023.

Click Here To See Related Reports On Plasma Fractionation

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call +1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg