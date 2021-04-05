Regulatory News:

Veolia (Paris:VIE) takes note of the press release issued on April 2, 2021 by the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF, the French Stock Exchange Authority), which considers that the changes that Suez has made to the Dutch foundation, combined with its support for the proposal of the Ardian-GIP consortium negotiated and accepted by the Board of Directors, undermine the principles of transparency and integrity of the market, fairness of transactions and competition, and the free interplay of offers and counter-offers.

Once Suez has complied with the principles set out by the AMF, Veolia calls on Suez to enter into dialogue in order to calm the situation and allow the ambitious industrial project led by Veolia to be carried out in a constructive spirit that respects the interests of both companies, of healthy competition in France and, more broadly, of the French economy. Veolia therefore invites the management of Suez to deactivate the foundation as of now and to seize the opportunity for a reasonable discussion that will finally lead to a positive outcome of the situation.

Veolia groupis the global leader in optimized resource management. With nearly 179,000 employees worldwide, the Group designs and provides water, waste and energy management solutions which contribute to the sustainable development of communities and industries. Through its three complementary business activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, preserve available resources, and to replenish them.

In 2019, the Veolia group supplied 98 million people with drinking water and 67 million people with wastewater service, produced nearly 45 million megawatt hours of energy and treated 50 million metric tons of waste. Veolia Environnement (listed on Paris Euronext: VIE) recorded consolidated revenue of €27.189 billion in 2019 (USD 29.9 billion). www.veolia.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210405005338/en/

Contacts:

Group Press Relations Veolia

Laurent Obadia Sophie Gaucher

sophie.gaucher@veolia.com

+33 (0)6 79 42 12 06

Investor Relations

Ronald Wasylec Ariane de Lamaze

investor-relations@veolia.com