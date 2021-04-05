The Dewey Electronics Corporation Announces Posting of its Fiscal Year 2021 Financials for the Six Months Ending December 31st, 2020

OAKLAND, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2021 / The Dewey Electronics Corporation (OTC PINK:DEWY) announced that its FY2021 financial statements for the six months ending December 31, 2020, have been posted to the company's website, www.deweyelectronics.com.

