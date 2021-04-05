Anzeige
Montag, 05.04.2021
ACCESSWIRE
05.04.2021 | 17:56
The Dewey Electronics Corporation Announces Posting of its Fiscal Year 2021 Financials for the Six Months Ending December 31st, 2020

OAKLAND, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2021 / The Dewey Electronics Corporation (OTC PINK:DEWY) announced that its FY2021 financial statements for the six months ending December 31, 2020, have been posted to the company's website, www.deweyelectronics.com.

CONTACT:

The Dewey Electronics Corporation
Stacey Mischel
201-337-4700 x114

SOURCE: Dewey Electronics Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/638977/The-Dewey-Electronics-Corporation-Announces-Posting-of-its-Fiscal-Year-2021-Financials-for-the-Six-Months-Ending-December-31st-2020

