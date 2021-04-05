ARC Group Worldwide, Inc.: ARC Group Worldwide Engages Imperial Capital, LLC to Explore Strategic Alternatives

DELAND, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2021 / ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. ("ARC" or the "Company") announced that they have hired Imperial Capital, LLC ("Imperial Capital"), a full-service Investment Bank, to serve as exclusive financial advisor to explore strategic alternatives for the Company. Imperial Capital has extensive experience advising clients in the Advanced Manufacturing sector. Jedidiah Rust, CEO of ARC said, "After the successful completion of several years of restructuring and rebuilding our core business of metal and plastic injection molding, we are now ready to take the next step for ARC by evaluating strategic alternatives to further bolster our growth and market position."

About ARC Group Worldwide, Inc.

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTC PINK:ARCW) is a leading global advanced manufacturing service provider. Founded in 1987, the Company offers its customers a compelling portfolio of advanced manufacturing technologies and cutting-edge capabilities to improve the efficiency of traditional manufacturing processes and accelerate their time to market. In addition to being a world leader in metal injection molding, ARC has significant expertise in prototyping, advanced tooling, automation, machining, plastic injection molding, lean manufacturing, and robotics. ARC's mission is to bring innovation and technology to manufacturing. Learn more at www.arcw.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain forward-looking statements and projections. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from the Company's expectations. While the Company makes these statements in good faith, neither the Company nor its management can guarantee that anticipated future results will be achieved. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or any other forward-looking statements made by the Company, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on the Company's behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact: Investor Relations

Phone: (303) 467-5236

Email: InvestorRelations@arcw.com

SOURCE: ARC Group Worldwide, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/638984/ARC-Group-Worldwide-Engages-Imperial-Capital-LLC-to-Explore-Strategic-Alternatives