Palm Coast, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2021) - Gold River Productions, Inc. (OTC Pink: GRPS) announces today its initial product line for physicians and its newly-initiated physician-patient distribution network.

With RushNet Inc.'s (OTC Pink: RSHN) recent acquisition of HeliosDX, the Company is fortunate to share an expanding network of physicians through whom they will be marketing most of their products. Its new CEO, Ashley Sweat, said, "I look forward to introducing these products to the HeliosDx group of physicians. We will also include a products page on the new website under design. Right now, we are still operating of chattahoocheelabs.com. We will work closely with this and other doctor networks in a mutually beneficial distribution and purchasing arrangement. Gold River and RushNet have enjoyed a joint venture relationship for the past two years. That relationship continues with RushNet's new endeavor:

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/chattahoochee-labs-heliosdx-announces-acquisition-120900164.html"

"We are excited to reveal an important facet of our business model," says GRPS Chief Revenue Officer, Sam Elias. "Essentially, we have formulated a complete package for physicians to be able to help improve their patients' lives and avoid the side effects of many prescription drugs. We are arming physicians in our network with a simple cookbook. This is unprecedented, and from what I hear from the physicians, a godsend to both physician and patient. Here's how it works: The patient comes in to see the doctor for pain. The doctor having been severely restricted in the use of opioids, prescribes the blue (Relief Raspberry) gummies and PainplexTM. The patient simply purchases the product with our Shopify software. In addition, we have 16 new products in R&D now and will be available shortly. These include, but are not limited to Stressplex TM Serial no. 88482242, PainplexTM serial no. 88482223, InsominoplexTM serial no. 8842232 and Energyplex TM, serial no. 88482248. Frankly, the doctors are anxious to get the products to their patients. The anecdotal evidence is striking. The potential income from this is substantial, if one considers the average doctor sees approximately 2500 patients per year. For a network of 3000 physicians, for example, we'd have 7 million potential units per year with just one nutraceutical per patient. We feel that utilizing these products with preventative care would yield that at a minimum with the anti-inflammatory nutraceutical alone. Better still, in the current medical climate where physician income is down, this could represent a substantial boost to our physicians' bottom line."

Richard Goulding, M.D., Chairman of GRPS' Board of Directors explains further, "I am aware of the current problems facing treating physicians who are often handcuffed in their abilities to treat patients effectively. Using pain as an example, even postoperative prescriptions for narcotics are curtailed by the current guidelines and laws. Doctors often have patients in pain with no ability to accommodate their circumstances. It's extremely frustrating to doctors and particularly to patients whose suffering we are sworn to alleviate. The PainplexTM formulation, like our others is formulated by a meticulous extraction process utilizing the appropriate portion of key herbs, from specific extraction techniques and combining them in an effective format. It's like nothing else on the market. But I want this to be under the watchful eye of physicians trained in the use, even though the components are extremely safe. This, in combination with our Relief RaspberryTM gummy, will be titrated under our physicians' watchful eye to help deal with the patient's needs. While narcotics may be necessary at times in situations of severe or recalcitrant pain, there's no question that their use can be diminished or even eliminated with these useful commodities."

Dr. Goulding continued, "Our other products to be rolled out shortly, are based on similar needs and some transactions with entities not previously addressed. We are delivering a cookbook method and an ease of delivery to physicians and patients that was previously unavailable. Our products will address inflammation, autistic spectrum disorder issues, male performance, energy, and more. And our strategies include eliciting feedback from treating physicians and patients. There's a lot of junk on the market. But, the consumer is unaware of the product deficiencies. Most products are grossly ineffective, often with only minute portions of active ingredients, and consumers are wasting their money. We take great pride in developing products at GRPS that are based in scientific research, are extracted appropriately and enhanced with herbs that render effective formulations. In brief, if they don't work, we won't produce it. While we continue to test various combinations, as I feel that we have created the correct balance between the different key ingredients - CBG, CBN and CBV, with the right balance of CBD!"

Details of our no dilutive funding will be disclosed shortly.

Note: These products not been evaluated by the FDA. We make no claims that these or any of our products are cures or treatments for any disease.

This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside Gold River's control. These include but are not limited to the impact of competitors' products, services and pricing; product demand; market acceptance; new product development; reliance on key strategic alliances; the regulatory environment; fluctuations in operating results; and other risks which are detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and/or OTC Markets. Gold River disclaims any obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

About Gold River Productions Inc., GRPS:

Gold River will focus on market-targeted products including, but not limited to rare cannabinoids and effective products where a particular need is identified. Products for pain relief, sleep, etc. that will be distributed through convenience stores, independent pharmacies and more will have mass appeal to the market.

