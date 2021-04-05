Marion, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2021) - Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) is thrilled to announce the opening of its sales portal on its www.bewaterbeyou.com webpage. The launch of this sales portal allows customers to buy the company's BE WATERTM premium artesian brand of bottled water directly from its own branded webpage. This offers a brand-new avenue for customers to immediately purchase and receive the product.

The company updated and refashioned its BE WATER webpage to maximize sales, awareness and brand significance to help the masses to better understand the benefits of BE WATER, the brand's product differentiation features and how to obtain it.

Amy McNally, Vice President of Marketing and Regulatory Affairs, states, "The webpage: www.bewaterbeyou.com is now open for receiving purchase orders and shipping of BE WATER. Since taking over my current role that includes preparing and administering the BE WATER webpage, I had a singular focus of making BE WATER easier to obtain throughout the U.S. From the time our online sales portal opened on the evening of Thursday, April 1, we have seen significant interest and sales for our BE WATER brand. I cannot be happier to offer a new avenue to supply BE WATER to the masses. This is step #1. Step #2 is to distribute BE WATER through national retail chains and claim an even larger piece of the bottled water market set to reach $505.19 billion by 2028."

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, suggests, "Getting BE WATER into the hands of as many customers as possible is a milestone of our company. In our March 30, 2021 press release we noted that we are utilizing two forms of Amazon distribution (Fulfillment by Amazon and Fulfillment by Merchant) to carry our products. While we are pleased to offer BE WATER through those two Amazon mediums, we are extremely pleased to offer a third online method to sell our products; through our own webpage. This is the perfect opportunity for everyone to take charge of their health and try our high-quality artesian water to relax your mind, body and spirit."

About Greene Concepts, Inc., Mammoth Ventures, Inc. and Water Club, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company. Through its recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary, Mammoth Ventures Inc., the Company has entered the specialty beverage and bottling business and is an emerging leader in the global scientifically formulated beverage industry. Through its subsidiary Water Club, Inc. we intend to pursue subscription-based delivery of water and scientifically formulated beverages directly to the consumers home and market the convenience of this service thru social media affiliate marketing partners.

