Premier Private Rides Offers Luxury Limo and Exclusive Transportation Services Throughout Metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2021 / Premier Private Rides indeed has many business clients that use their luxury Atlanta limo services but what they do goes well beyond that too. They offer a variety of different limo sizes that are available to meet the luxury transportation needs of much more than just companies. That's why this Atlanta, GA-based premier transportation service wants to let the general public in Atlanta and elsewhere know that they are there 24-hours a day to take any size group, any distance they want to go, for any occasion.

The General Manager of Premier Private Rides, Alex Gross, says, "We here at our luxury limousine service feel that oftentimes limousine companies are looked at as a service that only provides premier transportation for business clients. While it must be said that we do a great job at that very thing, we also want those in the Atlanta area to recognize that we are a well-rounded luxury transportation service. That's because we can make going to and from any event something special that adds to the fun and excitement of attending it. We also help make traveling to any event or occasion a relaxed and worry-free experience that every member of a group can now enjoy."

This premier limo service's general manager went on to talk about some of the other events and occasions that their clients book their services for. One of those of course is transportation for wedding groups to and from the different happenings that take a place on a couple's special day. He added that weddings are another event where an experienced and professional luxury transportation service such as they are can help make the day even more special for the newlyweds. He says they are also a population option for bachelor and bachelorette parties that helps keep the fun going while at the same time keeping the group together and safe. The company's services also work well for attending sporting events and concerts, making a birthday extra special, and as a well-supervised way of making proms and homecomings better for the participants and their families. Gross reminded that a luxury limo pickup at the airport is also a great way to impress someone's tough to please in-laws. He says that their premier limo service can even put the cherry on top of a day on the golf course with friends or make a date night something that is talked about for months to come.

Gross also talked about how the large luxury vehicle selection that they offer is what allows them to satisfy so many groups that want to attend an event or celebrate an occasion. Among the many different vehicles that their clients have to choose from are a Mercedes Benz Limo Sprinter, a Mercedes Benz Executive Sprinter, a Cadillac Escalade, and a Premium Mini Coach Party Bus. He mentioned that these are no ordinary vehicles either. Their pristine luxury vehicles come with such amenities as plush leather seating, surround sound stereos, and deluxe big-screen TVs, and much more.

One recent glowing customer review talks about how Premier Private Rides totally satisfied them with a luxury party bus rental. Jason Wasdin wrote, "My recent experience with Premier Private Rides deserves a 6-star rating! Alex is amazing, as he was prompt (arrived early), professional (a great communicator), and extremely courteous. We rented the 'party bus' and the experience was top-notch. If you have a special event coming up, splurge for the best experience in Atlanta. Thank you, Alex!" This is one of 55 reviews that were left on this limo service's Google Maps Business Listing where Premier Private Rides has an impressive overall rating of 4.9 out of a possible 5-stars.

Those in the Atlanta area and elsewhere that want more information on the types of Atlanta Limo Service that this respected company offers can call them, send them an email, or fill out the reservation form that's found on their website's homepage. Gross added that they are currently offering flexible cancellation terms and all of their service rates are done on a flat fee basis.

