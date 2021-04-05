Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2021) - BELGRAVIA HARTFORD CAPITAL INC. (CSE: BLGV) ("Belgravia Hartford", "Belgravia" or the "Company") provides the following corporate update.

Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB")

Belgravia Hartford first initiated its NCIB on February 23, 2021, a stock buyback program whereby the Company repurchases its shares to lower the total number of securities outstanding. The Board of Directors of Belgravia Hartford believe that the market price of Belgravia's common shares do not reflect the underlying net asset value of it's holdings. Accordingly, the NCIB will enable Belgravia to reduce the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

As of March 31, 2021, the Company has purchased a total of 350,000 common shares at an average price of $.205 under the NCIB. The maximum number of common shares which may be purchased by Belgravia during the NCIB will not exceed 2,008,962 common shares, being approximately 5% of 40,179,248 (representing the number of issued and outstanding common shares as of March 8, 2021. See press release dated March 4, 2021). The Company has appointed Leede Jones Gable to coordinate and facilitate its NCIB purchases. The NCIB will terminate on the earlier of February 23, 2022 and the date on which the maximum number of Common Shares that can be acquired pursuant to the NCIB have been purchased.



Core Holding Highlights:

Blackrock Gold Corp (TSXV: BRC) 9,173,500 common shares 1,000,000 warrants at $.30 expiring January 20, 2022

Imperial Mining Group (TSXV: IPG) 14,500,00 common shares 4,000,000 warrants at $.11 expiring September 10, 2022

Nexus Gold Corp. (TSXV: NXS) 12,009,091 common shares 1,895,653 warrants at $.10 expiring February 26, 2022 1,500,000 warrants at $.15 expiring October 7, 2022 1,863,637 warrants at $.075 expiring November 30, 2022 2,890,909 warrants at $.075 expiring December 31, 2022 360,000 warrants at $.07 expiring July 3, 2023 8,000,000 warrants at $.07 expiring January 31, 2025

Azincourt Energy Corp. (TSXV: AAZ) 6,100,000 common shares 2,500,000 warrants at $.07 expiring March 20, 2024 8,000,000 warrants at $.07 expiring May 20, 2025 6,000,000 warrants at $.07 expiring March 3, 2026



Passive Holdings Updates:



GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE: GSQ)

With the acquisition of Reciprocity Corp. by GameSquare, (announced by GameSquare on March 17, 2021), Belgravia now holds 930,376 common shares of the publicly-listed GSQ.

Shares will be released from escrow as follows:

7/16/2021 310,125

11/16/2021 310,125

3/16/2022 310,126

Bald Eagle Gold Corp. (formerly Wolf Acquisition Corp.) (TSXV: BIG)

Belgravia now owns 2,680,000 common shares of Bald Eagle Gold Corp. as a result of the restructuring of CX One.

Shares will be released form escrow as follows:

3/22/2021 700,000

9/22/2021 330,000

3/22/2022 330,000

9/22/2022 330,000

3/22/2023 330,000

9/22/2023 330,000

3/22/2024 330,000

Zonetail (TSXV: Zone)

As announced March 18, 2021, Belgravia has served a motion for summary judgment to be heard in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List), seeking payment from Zonetail on its promissory note in the amount of $325,000 plus accumulating interest. The outstanding amount due is now at $408,045. Belgravia continues to hold 1,425,000 common shares of Zonetail.

Belgravia will provide a comprehensive update on the summary judgment and $2,850,000 counterclaim against Zonetail in April 2021.

About Belgravia Hartford

Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. is a Canadian publically traded investment holding company which invests in public and private companies in legal jurisdictions and under the rule of law. Belgravia Hartford and its investment holdings are high risk business ventures and expose shareholders to financial risks.

For more information, please visit www.belgraviahartford.com

