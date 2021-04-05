Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2021) - Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSXV: DYG) (FSE: D5G) (OTC Pink: DGDCF) ("Dynasty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it plans to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 2,000,000 units for a gross proceeds of $340,000. Each unit consists of one common share at $0.17 and one common share purchase warrant at $0.25 for a period of two years. The financing is subject to TSX Venture Exchange's approval. The Company shall have the right to call the outstanding Warrants for expiry upon a 20 days notice in the event that the closing price of the common shares of the Company on the TSX-V is above $0.35 for 10 consecutive trading days. The units issued under the private placement are subject to a four-month hold period from the date of closing.

The proceeds of the private placement will be used for working capital and market awareness programs.

About Dynasty Gold Corp.

Dynasty Gold Corp. is a Canadian exploration company currently focused on gold exploration in North America with projects in Ontario and Nevada under development. The 70% owned Hatu gold mine in the Tien Shan Gold belt, Xinjiang, China, one of the most prolific gold belts in the world, is in legal dispute with the Xinjiang Non-Ferrous Industrial Group Limited and its subsidiary Western Region Gold Co. Ltd.. For more information on the Company and its projects, please refer to the website www.dynastygoldcorp.com.

