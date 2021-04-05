Lundin Mining Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") today announced that its Annual Meeting will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021 (the "Meeting") at 10:00 a.m. ET via live audio webcast online at https://web.lumiagm.com/286254568. The Notice of Meeting, the accompanying Management Proxy Circular (the "Circular") and related meeting materials are now available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.lundinmining.com.

Given the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the current and anticipated public health guidelines and restrictions respecting large group gatherings, it is unclear as to whether it will be safe or permissible for the Meeting to be held in person this year. To ensure the health and safety of employees, shareholders and representatives of the Corporation, Lundin Mining has made arrangements that enable shareholders and proxyholders to attend and vote virtually at this year's Meeting. Shareholders will not be able to attend this year's Meeting in person.

The record date for the Annual Meeting is March 19, 2021. Meeting materials were mailed to shareholders on or about April 1, 2021. Eligible Shareholders are encouraged to vote online, by telephone or by proxy. Detailed information on how shareholders can participate in the Meeting and vote is available in the Circular. The Circular provides additional information relating to the below items for consideration at the Meeting.

The Meeting is being held for the following purposes:

To receive the audited consolidated financial statements of the Corporation for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the report of the auditors thereon;

and the report of the auditors thereon; To elect the directors for the ensuing year;

To appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, Licensed Public Accountants as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year, and to authorize the directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors;

To provide shareholders with an advisory vote on Executive Compensation;

To consider, and if deemed advisable, to confirm, with or without variation, the Amended and Restated By-Law No. 1 of the Corporation, in the form of the resolution presented and all as more fully described in the Circular;

To transact such further and other business as may properly be brought before the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

Notice and Access

Lundin Mining is using notice and access for the first time this year to provide shareholders with easy electronic access to the Circular, other meeting materials and to copies of the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, the auditor's report on those statements and the associated management's discussion and analysis, rather than mailing paper copies. This shift to electronic delivery is environmentally friendly and saves money.

Electronic copies of these materials will be available online at the Company's website at www.lundingmining.com/investors/corporate-filings or under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The notice shareholders receive will include information on how to obtain a paper copy of the Circular or associated materials if preferred.

How to Vote if Your Securities Trade on the Nasdaq Stockholm Exchange

The information in this section is of significance to shareholders who hold their securities ("Euroclear Registered Securities") through Euroclear Sweden AB, which securities trade on the Nasdaq Stockholm Exchange. Shareholders who hold Euroclear Registered Securities are not registered holders of voting securities for the purposes of voting at the Meeting. Instead, Euroclear Registered Securities are registered under CDS & Co., the registration name of the Canadian Depositary for Securities. Holders of Euroclear Registered Securities will receive a Form of Proxy (the "Swedish Proxy") by mail directly from Computershare AB ("Computershare Sweden"). The Swedish Proxy cannot be used to vote securities directly at the Meeting. Instead, the Swedish Proxy must be completed and returned to Computershare Sweden, strictly in accordance with the instructions and deadlines that will be described in the instructions provided with the Swedish Proxy.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on April 5, 2021 at 17:45 Eastern Time.

Contact: Mark Turner, Director, Business Valuations and Investor Relations: +1 416 342 5565; Brandon Throop, Manager, Investor Relations: +1 416 342 5583, Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations Sweden: +46 8 440 54 50