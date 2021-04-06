1E, a leader in digital experience management, today announced an exclusive regional reseller agreement with Logicalis Australia, a long-time 1E partner and provider of IT solutions and managed services. Under this new agreement, Logicalis Australia will represent 1E in Australia and New Zealand with sales and technical expertise, growing 1E's footprint within the region as enterprises increasingly commit to full-time remote and hybrid working.

Leveraging the 1E Tachyon Platform, Logicalis Australia will provide customers complete visibility into the digital experience of their employees through real-time endpoint management capabilities, enabling remote working at scale. The agreement will also promote enhanced communication and support, ensuring customers get the most value from their software.

"Tapping into Logicalis Australia's deep knowledge of the market and locally-based technical resources allows us to expand our reach with a highly skilled and trusted provider," said Sumir Karayi, CEO and founder of 1E. "This is a natural progression in our long-standing partnership and further positions us to support the needs of companies that are looking to improve their employees' digital experiences. There is a greenfield opportunity in Australia and New Zealand and together with Logicalis Australia we can unlock this market potential."

Through close cooperation with industry-leading partners like 1E, Logicalis Australia provides technology solutions to transform its customers' business operations, making them more flexible and efficient.

"In the past 12 months, conversations with our customers have progressed well past just enabling remote working for our clients. We now seek to build and implement a first-class digital experience for users that increases productivity and employee satisfaction," said Toby Alcock, CTO of Logicalis Australia. "Our partnership with 1E has evolved to be able to deliver this digital experience to our customers and we are excited about bringing their Tachyon Experience offering to the Australian market."

About 1E

1E is the real-time digital experience management company. We help IT give employees what they really need IT that just works. Our 1E Tachyon Platform provides real-time diagnosis, remediation and automation that fixes issues, fast and without interruption. It puts employees in control, through self-service, self-heal and sentiment monitoring to understand how they really feel and reduces help desk calls and ultimately costs. That is why more than 1,700 organizations in 42 countries trust 1E to help them manage 14 million endpoints seamlessly. For more information, visit www.1E.com.

About Logicalis

Logicalis Australia enables customers' digital transformation: providing technology solutions that drive business outcomes and enable greater value from IT investments. Logicalis helps transform business operations, making them more flexible, efficient and productive working with customers across the corporate and government sectors to achieve these outcomes.

Logicalis Australia is a division of the Logicalis Group, a global IT Solutions Integrator who employs 6500+ staff, across 65 locations worldwide. Visit www.au.logicalis.com for more.

