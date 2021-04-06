Aker ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting

OSLO, Norway, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting of Aker ASA will be held Wednesday 28 April 2021 at 09:00 CEST at Aker's headquarters at Oksenøyveien 10, 1366 Lysaker, Norway.
Due to the COVID-19 situation, we urge all shareholders to vote electronically prior to the meeting, or issue a proxy to the meeting chair, and not attend physically. Go to www.akerasa.com to cast your vote. The deadline for early voting is April 26, 2021 at 16:00 CEST.
Please find attached the following documents:
- Notice of Annual General Meeting, including notice of attendance and proxy forms
- The Board of Directors' proposed resolutions
- The proposal from the Nomination Committee
- Executive Renumeration Policy for Aker ASA
All the documents to be processed at the General Meeting are available at www.akerasa.com.
For more information, please contact:
Christina Chappell Glenn
Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
christina.glenn@akerasa.com
+47 90532774
Media:
Atle Kigen
Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs
atle.kigen@akerasa.com
+47 90784878
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
The following files are available for download:
https://mb.cision.com/Public/18835/3319818/9b7b6fc64c6742a1.pdf
Executive Remuneration Policy for Aker ASA
https://mb.cision.com/Public/18835/3319818/b682cf0ec6e51610.pdf
Proposal from the nomination committee 2021
https://mb.cision.com/Public/18835/3319818/8628e14a8c6c99e4.pdf
Notice Annual General Meeting Aker ASA
https://mb.cision.com/Public/18835/3319818/b07162beb91bab4c.pdf
Proposed general meeting resolutions Aker ASA