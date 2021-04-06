Aker ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting

OSLO, Norway, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting of Aker ASA will be held Wednesday 28 April 2021 at 09:00 CEST at Aker's headquarters at Oksenøyveien 10, 1366 Lysaker, Norway.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, we urge all shareholders to vote electronically prior to the meeting, or issue a proxy to the meeting chair, and not attend physically. Go to www.akerasa.com to cast your vote. The deadline for early voting is April 26, 2021 at 16:00 CEST.

Please find attached the following documents:

Notice of Annual General Meeting, including notice of attendance and proxy forms

The Board of Directors' proposed resolutions

The proposal from the Nomination Committee

Executive Renumeration Policy for Aker ASA

All the documents to be processed at the General Meeting are available at www.akerasa.com.

For more information, please contact:

Christina Chappell Glenn

Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

christina.glenn@akerasa.com

+47 90532774

Media:

Atle Kigen

Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs

atle.kigen@akerasa.com

+47 90784878

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

