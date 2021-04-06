Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
Countdown! Kommt gleich nach Ostern die Kursexplosion?
Aker ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting

OSLO, Norway, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting of Aker ASA will be held Wednesday 28 April 2021 at 09:00 CEST at Aker's headquarters at Oksenøyveien 10, 1366 Lysaker, Norway.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, we urge all shareholders to vote electronically prior to the meeting, or issue a proxy to the meeting chair, and not attend physically. Go to www.akerasa.com to cast your vote. The deadline for early voting is April 26, 2021 at 16:00 CEST.

Please find attached the following documents:

  • Notice of Annual General Meeting, including notice of attendance and proxy forms
  • The Board of Directors' proposed resolutions
  • The proposal from the Nomination Committee
  • Executive Renumeration Policy for Aker ASA

All the documents to be processed at the General Meeting are available at www.akerasa.com.

For more information, please contact:
Christina Chappell Glenn
Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
christina.glenn@akerasa.com
+47 90532774

Media:
Atle Kigen
Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs
atle.kigen@akerasa.com
+47 90784878

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa--notice-of-annual-general-meeting,c3319818

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18835/3319818/9b7b6fc64c6742a1.pdf

Executive Remuneration Policy for Aker ASA

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18835/3319818/b682cf0ec6e51610.pdf

Proposal from the nomination committee 2021

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18835/3319818/8628e14a8c6c99e4.pdf

Notice Annual General Meeting Aker ASA

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18835/3319818/b07162beb91bab4c.pdf

Proposed general meeting resolutions Aker ASA

