Dienstag, 06.04.2021
Countdown! Kommt gleich nach Ostern die Kursexplosion?
WKN: A14355 ISIN: FI4000153309 
Berlin
24.04.20
13:00 Uhr
4,080 Euro
-0,080
-1,92 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
06.04.2021 | 08:05
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY: SHARES SUBSCRIBED WITH OPTION RIGHTS

NOTICE, APRIL 06, 2021 SHARES (Record Id 168223)

FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY: SHARES SUBSCRIBED WITH OPTION RIGHTS

A total of 40,000 shares will be traded as old shares as of April 07, 2021 on
First North Growth Market Finland. 

Identifiers of Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy's share:

Trading code: FARON
ISIN code: FI4000153309
Orderbook id: 185076
Number of shares: 50,457,874

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
