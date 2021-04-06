Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY: SHARES SUBSCRIBED WITH OPTION RIGHTS

NOTICE, APRIL 06, 2021 SHARES (Record Id 168223) FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY: SHARES SUBSCRIBED WITH OPTION RIGHTS A total of 40,000 shares will be traded as old shares as of April 07, 2021 on First North Growth Market Finland. Identifiers of Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy's share: Trading code: FARON ISIN code: FI4000153309 Orderbook id: 185076 Number of shares: 50,457,874 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260