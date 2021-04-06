Santander International is leveraging the capacity and stability of the Cloud with Temenos SaaS to meet growing business demands and to strategically position the bank to service its valued customers in a post COVID-19 era

The digital transformation strategy starts with utilising new Cloud technology to improve the digital customer journey for mortgage products, with plans to extend the digital platform to all business lines

Assisted by Syncordis, the implementation of Temenos SaaS will help the bank reduce costs, whilst improving the customer experience, bringing new products to market faster and scaling efficiently

Syncordis, the global Temenos implementation partner and product experts, and Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, announced that Santander International, part of the Banco Santander group, has selected Temenos SaaS, implemented by Syncordis, to power-up its core banking platform transformation.

Syncordis will help Santander International, which has branches in Jersey and the Isle of Man, to transform its banking, savings and mortgage products IT infrastructure from an on-premise solution to cloud-native Temenos SaaS. This will enable Santander International to benefit from the security, resilience and elastic scalability of the Microsoft Azure cloud.

Moving to the Temenos cloud-native and API-first digital banking platform with pre-configured banking and mortgages functionality will enable the bank to build and launch products faster and deliver enhanced digital experiences with streamlined customer journeys.

Syncordis has been selected as the system integrator and implementation partner to lead the core banking implementation and modernization project with a new digital banking eco-system. Adopting an agile implementation approach to complete the project delivery in the shortest timeframe, the bank's customers will benefit from a smooth transition to Temenos' next generation digital banking solution.

James Pountney, Chief Executive Officer Santander International, commented:

"In challenging times such as these, it is more vital than ever to be able to adapt to changing business and customer requirements simply, safely and swiftly. By working with Temenos and Syncordis we will be able to future-proof our digital banking platform which will enable us to provide our valued customers with outstanding service and a seamless customer experience."

Hemal Jayasinghe, Chief Business Officer Regional Director UK NORDICS, Syncordis, said:

"We are excited to strategically partner with Santander International to modernize their core banking operations and drive their digitization journey. Innovation and the willingness to transform are key in today's ever-changing world. With Temenos' powerful cloud technology and Syncordis' extensive implementation expertise, Santander International will be enabled to power their digital banking capabilities, provide an excellent and modern experience to their customers and future-proof their business."

David Macdonald, President Europe, Temenos, said:

"We're excited to be working with Santander International to help redefine their customer experience. We see a growing momentum of banks both globally and in Europe choose Temenos as the most advanced cloud technology in the market to break free from legacy systems. Temenos SaaS delivers speed and agility while providing the security and resilience that a modern digital bank needs. We're proud to be part of this evolution."

Notes for Editors:

About Santander International:

Santander International is the trading name of the Jersey and Isle of Man branches of Santander Financial Services plc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Santander UK Group Holdings plc which is part of the Banco Santander group.

Santander International offers banking and savings accounts to Channel Island and Isle of Man residents, UK residents, UK expatriates, foreign expatriates and international customers. Santander International also offer mortgages on Jersey and Isle of Man properties and Corporate Banking solutions for Channel Island and Isle of Man domiciled companies. www.santanderinternational.co.uk

About Syncordis

Syncordis, a Luxembourg based LTI Company, delivers high-quality end-to-end implementation and system integration projects with an exclusive focus on Temenos banking software such as Temenos Infinity, Temenos Transact, Temenos Fund Administration, Temenos Infinity Wealth and Temenos DataSource. Syncordis is also the only Temenos global partner that is fully dedicated to Temenos services with capabilities to support all Temenos software suites. With 12 offices across the globe, 500+ experts and complementary services like SaaS and regulated production support services, Syncordis enables its international clients to master their digital transformation. This makes Syncordis one of the one-stop service partners for Temenos clients worldwide. For more information, please visit www.syncordisconsulting.com

About Temenos

Temenos AG (SIX: TEMN) is the world's leader in banking software. Over 3,000 banks across the globe, including 41 of the top 50 banks, rely on Temenos to process both the daily transactions and client interactions of more than 1.2 billion banking customers. Temenos offers cloud-native, cloud-agnostic and AI-driven front office, core banking, payments and fund administration software enabling banks to deliver frictionless, omnichannel customer experiences and gain operational excellence.

Temenos software is proven to enable its top-performing clients to achieve cost-income ratios of 26.8% half the industry average and returns on equity of 29%, three times the industry average. These clients also invest 51% of their IT budget on growth and innovation versus maintenance, which is double the industry average, proving the banks' IT investment is adding tangible value to their business.

For more information, please visit www.temenos.com.

