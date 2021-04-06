Arricano Real Estate Plc: Temporary Closure of Retail Shopping Centre

DJ Temporary Closure of Retail Shopping Centre

Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO) Temporary Closure of Retail Shopping Centre 06-Apr-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. 6 April 2021 Arricano Real Estate Plc (together with its subsidiaries "Arricano") Temporary closure of retail shopping centre Arricano announces that the Zaporizhzhia local government itself announced on 2 April, in response to the continuing COVID pandemic, temporary restrictions on customer access to retail shopping centres from 3 April until further notice. As a result, stores, other than hypermarket, pharmacy and some other essential stores, in Arricano's City Mall shopping centre in Zaporizhzhia will be closed over this period. A further announcement will be made when businesses are allowed to re-commence. Enquiries: Arricano Real Estate plc Tel: +357 25 582 535 Ganna Chubotina Nominated Adviser and Broker: WH Ireland Limited Chris Fielding Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666 Financial PR: Novella Communications Limited Tim Robertson/ Fergus Young Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: CY0102941610 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: ARO LEI Code: 213800F8AMPULEKXFX22 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 96880 EQS News ID: 1180820 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 06, 2021 02:02 ET (06:02 GMT)