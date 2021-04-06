Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.04.2021
Nummer 1: Clarity Gold spurtet auf Allzeithoch ohne News!
Dow Jones News
06.04.2021 | 08:34
Arricano Real Estate Plc: Temporary Closure of Retail Shopping Centre

DJ Temporary Closure of Retail Shopping Centre 

Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO) 
Temporary Closure of Retail Shopping Centre 
06-Apr-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. 
 
6 April 2021 
 
Arricano Real Estate Plc 
(together with its subsidiaries "Arricano") 
Temporary closure of retail shopping centre 
 
Arricano announces that the Zaporizhzhia local government itself announced on 2 April, in response to the continuing 
COVID pandemic, temporary restrictions on customer access to retail shopping centres from 3 April until further notice. 
As a result, stores, other than hypermarket, pharmacy and some other essential stores, in Arricano's City Mall shopping 
centre in Zaporizhzhia will be closed over this period. 
A further announcement will be made when businesses are allowed to re-commence. 
 
 
Enquiries: 
Arricano Real Estate plc 
Tel: +357 25 582 535 
Ganna Chubotina 
Nominated Adviser and Broker: 
WH Ireland Limited Chris Fielding Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666 
Financial PR: 
Novella Communications Limited Tim Robertson/ Fergus Young 
Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      CY0102941610 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      ARO 
LEI Code:    213800F8AMPULEKXFX22 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  96880 
EQS News ID:  1180820 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 06, 2021 02:02 ET (06:02 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
