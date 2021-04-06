DJ SThree: Notice of AGM - arrangements regarding attendance

SThree (STEM) SThree: Notice of AGM - arrangements regarding attendance 06-Apr-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 April 2021 SThree plc Notice of AGM - arrangements regarding attendance SThree plc ("SThree" or the "Group"), the only global pure-play specialist staffing business focused on roles in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics ('STEM'), has previously announced that its AGM will be held at 75 King William Street, London, EC4N 7BE on 22 April 2021 at 11:30am. At present, the UK Government's restrictions and guidance on non-essential travel and public gatherings, as a result of risks arising from COVID-19, remain in place. The health of the SThree's shareholders, its employees and that of the general public is of paramount importance to SThree. Shareholders are therefore instructed not attend the AGM in person and should instead submit their votes by proxy, with all votes to be routinely dealt with by way of a poll. SThree will satisfy the requirement of a quorum of two shareholders to attend the AGM in person by the attendance of the Chair and another Director or the Company Secretary. In circumstances where the Government relaxes restrictions ahead of the AGM, or other measures are considered necessary, alternative arrangements will be considered and, where appropriate, shareholders will be informed of these changes ahead of the meeting. Further details can be found in the Notice of AGM on the Group's website: https://www.sthree.com/en/investors. As set out in the Notice of AGM, shareholders are welcome to and are encouraged to ask questions in advance of the meeting by emailing cosec@sthree.com, These questions, together with SThree's response, will be set out with the notification of AGM result, where appropriate. As in prior years, arrangements will also be made for the Chair and/or other Directors to meet in person or remotely with shareholders to discuss governance and other relevant topics, as part of the SThree's engagement programme. - Ends - Enquiries: SThree plc 020 7268 6000 Mark Dorman, Chief Executive Officer Alex Smith, Chief Financial Officer Steve Hornbuckle, Company Secretary 020 3405 0205 Alma PR Susie Hudson John Coles SThree@almapr.co.uk

SThree plc brings skilled people together to build the future. It is the only global pure-play specialist staffing business focused on roles in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics ('STEM'), providing permanent and flexible contract talent to a diverse base of over 9,000 clients in 15 countries.

The Group's c.2,600 staff cover the Technology, Life Sciences, Engineering and Banking & Finance sectors.

SThree plc is quoted on the Premium Segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority under the ticker symbol STEM and also has a US level one ADR facility, symbol SERTY. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

