Dienstag, 06.04.2021
WKN: A0HL48 ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Ticker-Symbol: S8T 
Frankfurt
06.04.21
08:12 Uhr
4,440 Euro
-0,060
-1,33 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
06.04.2021 | 08:34
SThree: Notice of AGM - arrangements regarding attendance

SThree (STEM) 
SThree: Notice of AGM - arrangements regarding attendance 
06-Apr-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
6 April 2021 
 
SThree plc 
Notice of AGM - arrangements regarding attendance 
 
 
SThree plc ("SThree" or the "Group"), the only global pure-play specialist staffing business focused on roles in 
Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics ('STEM'), has previously announced that its AGM will be held at 75 
King William Street, London, EC4N 7BE on 22 April 2021 at 11:30am. 
 
At present, the UK Government's restrictions and guidance on non-essential travel and public gatherings, as a result of 
risks arising from COVID-19, remain in place. The health of the SThree's shareholders, its employees and that of the 
general public is of paramount importance to SThree. Shareholders are therefore instructed not attend the AGM in person 
and should instead submit their votes by proxy, with all votes to be routinely dealt with by way of a poll. 
 
SThree will satisfy the requirement of a quorum of two shareholders to attend the AGM in person by the attendance of 
the Chair and another Director or the Company Secretary. In circumstances where the Government relaxes restrictions 
ahead of the AGM, or other measures are considered necessary, alternative arrangements will be considered and, where 
appropriate, shareholders will be informed of these changes ahead of the meeting. 
 
Further details can be found in the Notice of AGM on the Group's website: https://www.sthree.com/en/investors. As set 
out in the Notice of AGM, shareholders are welcome to and are encouraged to ask questions in advance of the meeting by 
emailing cosec@sthree.com, These questions, together with SThree's response, will be set out with the notification of 
AGM result, where appropriate. 
 
As in prior years, arrangements will also be made for the Chair and/or other Directors to meet in person or remotely 
with shareholders to discuss governance and other relevant topics, as part of the SThree's engagement programme. 
 
 
- Ends - 
 
 Enquiries: 
 
 
 SThree plc              020 7268 6000 
 Mark Dorman, Chief Executive Officer 
 Alex Smith, Chief Financial Officer 
 Steve Hornbuckle, Company Secretary 
 
 
                    020 3405 0205 
 Alma PR 
 
Susie Hudson 
John Coles               SThree@almapr.co.uk

Notes to editors

SThree plc brings skilled people together to build the future. It is the only global pure-play specialist staffing business focused on roles in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics ('STEM'), providing permanent and flexible contract talent to a diverse base of over 9,000 clients in 15 countries.

The Group's c.2,600 staff cover the Technology, Life Sciences, Engineering and Banking & Finance sectors.

SThree plc is quoted on the Premium Segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority under the ticker symbol STEM and also has a US level one ADR facility, symbol SERTY. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B0KM9T71 
Category Code: NOA 
TIDM:     STEM 
LEI Code:   2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 
Sequence No.: 96879 
EQS News ID:  1180818 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 06, 2021 02:02 ET (06:02 GMT)

