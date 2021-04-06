Fix Price Group Ltd.: Partial exercise of over-allotment option

DJ Partial exercise of over-allotment option

Fix Price Group Ltd. (FIXP) Partial exercise of over-allotment option 06-Apr-2021 / 09:09 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful. Partial exercise of over-allotment option 6 April 2021, Moscow - Further to its announcement on 5 March 2021 regarding the successful pricing of its initial public offering (the "Offering"), Fix Price Group Ltd. ("Fix Price"; LSE and MOEX: FIXP), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, announces that, in connection with the Offering, Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, as stabilising manager, has partially exercised the over-allotment option (the "Over-Allotment Option") granted by certain of the selling shareholders participating in the Offering in respect of 3,055,066 GDRs (the "Over-Allotment GDRs") at the offer price of USUSD9.75 each. Including the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option, the total size of the Offering was 181,427,420 GDRs, representing 21.3% of Fix Price's current total issued and outstanding share capital. For additional information Investor Relations Media ir@fix-price.com pr@fix-price.ru About the Company One of the leading variety value retailers globally, and the largest in Russia, Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP) has helped its customers save money every day since 2007. Fix Price offers its customers a unique and constantly refreshed product assortment of non-food, drogerie and food goods at multiple low fixed price points. Today there are more than 4,300 Fix Price stores in Russia and neighbouring countries, all of them stocking approximately 1,800 SKUs across around 20 product categories. As well as its own private labels, Fix Price sells products from leading global names and smaller local suppliers. In 2020, the Company recorded revenue of RUB 190.1 billion, EBITDA of RUB 36.8 billion and net profit of RUB 17.6 billion, in accordance with IFRS. This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction. This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Category Code: MSCL TIDM: FIXP LEI Code: 549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 Sequence No.: 96882 EQS News ID: 1180836 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 06, 2021 02:10 ET (06:10 GMT)