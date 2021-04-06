Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.04.2021
WKN: A2QQ50 ISIN: US33835G2057 
06.04.21
09:11 Uhr
7,800 Euro
-0,150
-1,89 %
06.04.2021 | 08:43
Fix Price Group Ltd.: Partial exercise of over-allotment option

DJ Partial exercise of over-allotment option 

Fix Price Group Ltd. (FIXP) 
Partial exercise of over-allotment option 
06-Apr-2021 / 09:09 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such 
distribution would be unlawful. 
 
Partial exercise of over-allotment option 
6 April 2021, Moscow - Further to its announcement on 5 March 2021 regarding the successful pricing of its initial 
public offering (the "Offering"), Fix Price Group Ltd. ("Fix Price"; LSE and MOEX: FIXP), one of the leading variety 
value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, announces that, in connection with the Offering, Morgan Stanley & 
Co. International plc, as stabilising manager, has partially exercised the over-allotment option (the "Over-Allotment 
Option") granted by certain of the selling shareholders participating in the Offering in respect of 3,055,066 GDRs (the 
"Over-Allotment GDRs") at the offer price of USUSD9.75 each. 
Including the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option, the total size of the Offering was 181,427,420 GDRs, representing 
21.3% of Fix Price's current total issued and outstanding share capital. 
 
For additional information 
Investor Relations Media 
ir@fix-price.com pr@fix-price.ru 
 
About the Company 
One of the leading variety value retailers globally, and the largest in Russia, Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP) has 
helped its customers save money every day since 2007. Fix Price offers its customers a unique and constantly refreshed 
product assortment of non-food, drogerie and food goods at multiple low fixed price points. 
Today there are more than 4,300 Fix Price stores in Russia and neighbouring countries, all of them stocking 
approximately 1,800 SKUs across around 20 product categories. As well as its own private labels, Fix Price sells 
products from leading global names and smaller local suppliers. 
In 2020, the Company recorded revenue of RUB 190.1 billion, EBITDA of RUB 36.8 billion and net profit of RUB 17.6 
billion, in accordance with IFRS. 
 
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, 
subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction. 
This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have 
not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in 
the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public 
offer of the securities in the United States. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     FIXP 
LEI Code:   549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 
Sequence No.: 96882 
EQS News ID:  1180836 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 06, 2021 02:10 ET (06:10 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
