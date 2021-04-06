Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.04.2021
Nummer 1: Clarity Gold spurtet auf Allzeithoch ohne News!
GlobeNewswire
06.04.2021 | 08:53
Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Euroafrica Digital Ventures to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Stockholm, April 6, 2026 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
Euroafrica Digital VenturesAB's shares (short name EURA) commences today on
Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company belongs to the Technology sector.
Euroafrica Digital Ventures is the 33rd company to be admitted to trading on
Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. 

Euroafrica Digital Ventures is a technology growth company operating in Europe
and Eastern Africa. The company provides a technology hub for digital services
and platforms. The business strategy is to identify well-functioning business
models in mature markets and establish them on less developed growth markets.
The company is headquartered in Stockholm. 

"We are proud of the great interest the company has received in the IPO," said
Philip Ebbersten, CEO of Euroafrica Digital Ventures. "The high demand is a
result of the company's business model with an established business in the
Nordics and with two technical platforms in emerging markets. By utilizing both
knowledge and technical synergies, the Company sees great opportunities for an
exciting growth journey. The company already sees positive effects from
synergies in marketing regarding the digital marketplace in Tanzania. This is
just the beginning". 

"We are excited to welcome Euroafrica Digital Ventures to the Nasdaq First
North Growth Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq.
"Euroafrica Digital Ventures is an innovate company that has developed over
time to serve its customers. We congratulate them on a successful listing." 

Euroafrica Digital Ventures has appointed Eminova Fondkommission as Certified
Adviser. 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Rebecka Wulfing
+46 73 449 7122
rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com
