Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Euroafrica Digital Ventures to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Stockholm, April 6, 2026 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Euroafrica Digital VenturesAB's shares (short name EURA) commences today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company belongs to the Technology sector. Euroafrica Digital Ventures is the 33rd company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. Euroafrica Digital Ventures is a technology growth company operating in Europe and Eastern Africa. The company provides a technology hub for digital services and platforms. The business strategy is to identify well-functioning business models in mature markets and establish them on less developed growth markets. The company is headquartered in Stockholm. "We are proud of the great interest the company has received in the IPO," said Philip Ebbersten, CEO of Euroafrica Digital Ventures. "The high demand is a result of the company's business model with an established business in the Nordics and with two technical platforms in emerging markets. By utilizing both knowledge and technical synergies, the Company sees great opportunities for an exciting growth journey. The company already sees positive effects from synergies in marketing regarding the digital marketplace in Tanzania. This is just the beginning". "We are excited to welcome Euroafrica Digital Ventures to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "Euroafrica Digital Ventures is an innovate company that has developed over time to serve its customers. We congratulate them on a successful listing." Euroafrica Digital Ventures has appointed Eminova Fondkommission as Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm