CoinShares Launches Litecoin Exchange Traded Product (ETP) as it Expands its Product Offering

New Physically-backed ETP Reflects Growing Investor Appetite for Digital Asset Investment Products

ST. HELIER, Jersey, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinShares (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CS), Europe's largest digital asset investment house, today announced the launch of a new exchange traded product, CoinShares Physical Litecoin (Ticker: LITE), bringing its total number of investment products to seven. CoinShares has over $4B of assets under management on its platform, of which approximately two thirds is in Bitcoin exposure, and a growing share in Ethereum.

LITE will be the third product launched so far this year on CoinShares' institutional-grade ETP platform, CoinShares Physical. Each unit of LITE is backed with 0.20 litecoins at launch, providing investors with passive exposure to the Litecoin network's native asset.

Product Name: CoinShares Physical Litecoin

ISIN: GB00BLD4ZP54

Ticker: LITE

Base Currency: USD

LITE will initially be listed on the regulated SIX Swiss Exchange and has a base fee of 1.50% p.a.

Chief Revenue Officer Frank Spiteri commented: "As demand for digital assets amongst the traditional investment community steadily increases, we are starting to see the green shoots of demand for investment exposures outside of the top two dominant networks. CoinShares is the leader in creating novel ways for investors to access the digital asset ecosystem, and LITE is the next step on a path to bringing a more comprehensive and diversified offering of ETPs to market."

CoinShares has seen significant investor demand for digital asset investment products beyond just bitcoin. CoinShares' Weekly Fund Flows Report tracks the changes in investor sentiment via inflows and outflows in popular digital asset investment products and has observed an uptick in inflows into a wider range of digital assets as new investment products come to market. CoinShares intends to add a number of new products to its platform in the coming year to meet this growing demand from investors.

Head of Product Townsend Lansing commented: "LITE comes hot on the heels of our Bitcoin and Ethereum product launches in 2021 and will benefit from the same robust and transparent physically-backed product structure. We are excited to add exposure to such a well-accepted and widely traded crypto-asset to our new product line."

CoinShares' investment products provide exposure to Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and now, Litecoin (LTC) and are available to eligible institutional and individual investors throughout Europe. The CoinShares Group publicly listed on March 11, 2021, and recently reported its Q4 and FY2020 results, which can be viewed here.

About the CoinShares Group

CoinShares is Europe's largest digital asset investment house, managing billions of assets on behalf of a global client base. Our mission is to expand access to the digital asset ecosystem by pioneering new financial products and services that provide investors with trust and transparency when accessing this new asset class. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under ticker CS .

For more information on CoinShares, visit: https://coinshares.com

