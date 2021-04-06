Scientists have set a new efficiency record for a single-junction perovskite solar cell at 25.6%. The cell additionally showed operational stability for 450 hours, and intense electroluminescence with external quantum efficiencies of more than 10%.Researchers at South Korea's Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST) and the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) have achieved a new record conversion efficiency of 25.6% in a single junction perovskite solar cell. The result edges out the previous record of 25.2% achieved in February by scientists at the Massachusetts ...

