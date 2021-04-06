Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 06.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung: Ganz große News zu Wochenbeginn! Wunschtraum wird Realität…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MQJ0 ISIN: US5591892048 Ticker-Symbol: MHQ 
Stuttgart
06.04.21
08:30 Uhr
8,350 Euro
-0,300
-3,47 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS PJSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,5508,65010:38
Dow Jones News
06.04.2021 | 09:34
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: Notice of Q1 2021 Financial Results

DJ PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: Notice of Q1 2021 Financial Results 

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) 
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: Notice of Q1 2021 Financial Results 
06-Apr-2021 / 09:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
              PJSC MMK ("MMK", or "the Group") (MICEX-RTS: MAGN; LSE: MMK), one of the world's largest 
              steel producers, is pleased to invite the investment community to join MMK Q1 2021 IFRS 
              results webcast & conference call. 
Notice of Q1 2021 IFRS 
results webcast &      MMK management will hold a conference call on these financial statements on 21 April 2021 
conference call       at 4:30 pm Moscow time (2:30 pm London time, 9:30 am New York time). 
 
06 APRIL 2021         ? Date: 
                21 April 2021 
Magnitogorsk, Russia 
 
 
               ? Time: 
                16:30 Moscow time 
                14:30 London time 
                9:30 New York time 
       Russia     UK          USA 
Local access +7 495 213 1767 +44 (0) 330 336 9125 +1 929-477-0402 
Toll free   8 800 500 9283 0800 358 6377     888-204-4368 
        ? Conference ID: 
       Russian - 9577666 
       English - 2042374 
 
        ? Webcast: 
         To register for the webcast please use the following link. 
       The call recording will be available for seven days via the following numbers: 
       Call recording ID: 
       Russian - 9577666 
       English - 2042374 
       Russia       UK          USA 
Local access 8 10 800 2702 1012 +44 (0) 207 660 0134 +1 719-457-0820 
                                    ? A presentation of the financial 
                                     results and the IFRS financial 
                                     statements can be found at: http: 
                                     //eng.mmk.ru/for_investor/ 
                                     financial_statements/ 
 
About MMK 
MMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian metals company. 
The Group's operations in Russia include a large steel-producing unit encompassing the 
entire production chain, from the preparation of iron ore to downstream processing of 
rolled steel. MMK turns out a broad range of steel products, with a predominant share 
of premium products. In 2020, MMK produced 11.6 mln tonnes of crude steel and sold 10.8 Subscribe to our official MMK 
mln tonnes of commercial steel products.                        channel in Telegram, to be the 
                                            first to know about key MMK 
??? is an industry leader in terms of production costs and margins. Group revenue in  news. 
2020 totalled USD 6,395 mln, with an EBITDA of USD 1,492 mln. MMK boasts the industry's 
lowest debt burden. Net debt/EBITDA ratio was -0.06? at the end of 2020. The Group's 
investment-grade rating is confirmed by the leading global rating agencies Fitch, 
Moody's and S&P. 
MMK's ordinary shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, while its depositary receipts 
are traded on the London Stock Exchange. Free float amounts to 15.7%. 
 
 
INVESTOR RELATIONS DEPARTMENT 
+7 915 380 6266          KEY UPCOMING EVENTS IN 2021 
kryachko.vs@mmk.ru 
                 Financial calendar 
 
 
ESG DEPARTMENT 
                 13-14 April  Wood EM Energy & Commodities Virtual Conference 
Yaroslava Vrubel 
+7 982 282 9682          14 April   Q1 2021 trading update 
vrubel.ys@mmk.ru 
                 21 April   MMK Q1 2021 financial results under IFRS publication and conference 
                        call Dmitry Kuchumov +7 985 219 2874 kuchumov.do@mmk.ru Oleg Egorov +7 903 971 8837 egorov.oa@mmk.ru ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US5591892048 
Category Code: NOR 
TIDM:     MMK 
LEI Code:   253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44 
Sequence No.: 96881 
EQS News ID:  1180827 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 06, 2021 03:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

MMK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.