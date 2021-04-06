HOSTELWORLD GROUP

Hostelworld is at pains to show its 'Roadmap for Growth' is well on track, despite the hiatus of COVID-19 (2020 net revenue down 81%). It has followed its return to net bookings growth in normal conditions of Q419 with multiple enhancements to its booking platform. Also, for the longer term, there is reiteration of the company's aim to offer complementary experiential travel products, such as tours and experiences, with cross-selling opportunities ('an extensive pipeline of potential targets' had been identified by the eve of the pandemic). For now, the outlook is clouded by uncertainty about the lifting of COVID-19 travel restrictions in key markets, with varying infection rates and vaccination programmes. In the UK, the very success of a rollout may only reinforce border controls.

