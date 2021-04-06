Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2021) - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: TUC) (the "Company" or "Tudor Gold") is pleased to announce that Vice-President and Head of Research, Siddharth Rajeev, B.Tech, MBA, CFA of Fundamental Research Corp. - a Vancouver, Canada based investment research company, published an initial equity analyst research report on the Company.

Furthermore, Tudor is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Chris Curran, an arm's length party to the Company that has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, to act as the Company's Head of Corporate Development and Communications for a period 12 months beginning on April 6th, 2021.

Mr. Curran has over 20 years of experience in business development, communications and capital markets that includes working with several publicly listed companies within the mining and exploration sector. Most recently, he was Manager of Corporate Communications for Northern Vertex Mining Corp., which acquired and advanced the Moss gold project from exploration to commercial production. Preceding Northern Vertex, Mr. Curran was responsible for the development of corporate communications programs for the Northair Group of Companies. Mr. Curran holds a BA in Economics and Geography from the University of Regina.

Under the terms of the agreement, Mr. Curran will be paid $12,000 per month and be granted 200,000 inventive stock options (each an "Option") under the Company's stock option plan (the "Stock Option Plan"). Subject to the policies of the TSX Venture exchange and the terms and conditions of the Stock Option Plan, the 200,000 Options will have an exercise price equal $3.14 per Option and shall expire five years from the date of issuance and shall vest as follows: (i) 50,000 Options shall vest on the date that is 3 months after the grant date; (ii) 50,000 Options shall vest on the date that is 6 months after the grant date; (iii) 50,000 Options shall vest on the date that is 9 months after the grant date; and (iv) 50,000 Options shall vest on the date that is 12 months after the grant date.

This recently created position is part of the Company's commitment to materially expanding its market presence as a prime exploration and development company focused on precious and base metals in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, an area that hosts past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development.

The Company also announces the issuance of 250,000 Options under the Stock Option Plan. Subject to the policies of the TSX Venture exchange and the terms and conditions of the Stock Option Plan, the 250,000 Options will have an exercise price of $3.14 per Option and shall expire five years from the date of issuance and shall vest immediately. The 250,000 Options are being issued to certain directors and officers of the Company.

About Tudor Gold

TUDOR GOLD Corp. is a precious and base metals explorer with properties in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek project (in which TUDOR GOLD has a 60% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Pretium Resources Inc.'s Brucejack property to the southeast. The Company also has a 100% interest in the Electrum Project, earn in options and 100% interests in other prospective projects located in the Golden Triangle area.

