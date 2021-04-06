Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 06.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
Unfassbarer Lauf von Clarity Gold! Allzeithoch pulverisiert! Aktie explodiert...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ACHP ISIN: VGG225641015 Ticker-Symbol: 5CT 
Tradegate
06.04.21
10:39 Uhr
0,200 Euro
-0,020
-9,09 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2020,22010:39
Dow Jones News
06.04.2021 | 10:52
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Coinsilium Group Limited: Crypto Treasury Update / Q&A with Management

DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Crypto Treasury Update / Q&A with Management 

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Crypto Treasury Update / Q&A with Management 
06-Apr-2021 / 09:21 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED 
 
("Coinsilium" or the "Company") 
 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Crypto Treasury Update / Q&A with Management 
 
London, UK, 6 April 2021 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE:COIN) (OTCQB:CINGF), the Blockchain and Open Finance venture 
builder, is pleased to provide an update on the status of its cryptocurrency treasury holdings and to advise that a new 
investor focused Q&A session with management has now been published. 
 
Cryptocurrency Treasury Status 
 
As of 6 April 2021, the USD value of Coinsilium's vesting and fully vested cryptocurrency and token treasury, excluding 
cash at bank, stood at USD3,128,626. This is predominantly denominated in highly liquid cryptocurrencies and tokens 
including BTC (Bitcoin), ETH (Ethereum), ICX (ICON) and RIF (RSK Infrastructure Framework), including USD304,244 
denominated in RIF, which will vest monthly over the next 19 months. 
 
Since the last update provided by the Company on 8 February 2021, Coinsilium's fully vested and vesting crypto treasury 
position has increased in value by approximately 58%, from USD1,984,635, reflecting the ongoing strength of the global 
cryptocurrency markets which are now capitalised at almost USD2tn. These compounded gains have, in the main, been 
achieved by deploying an active, and at times aggressive, treasury management strategy which has proven to be most 
effective in the current crypto bull market cycle. Whilst the 'staking' of crypto (in return for interest) continues to 
feature as an element of the Company's active treasury management strategy, it has not been the most significant driver 
for delivering the quantum appreciation in our crypto holdings we have managed to achieve to date. 
 
The Company continues to actively manage its cryptocurrency portfolio to maximise returns, taking advantage of the 
current highly active market cycle. 
 
Investor focused Q&A session with management 
 
A new shareholder Q&A session has now been released and can be seen via the link below. The session covers Coinsilium's 
latest corporate developments and news, particularly with regards to its activities in the burgeoning Non-Fungible 
Token (NFT) space. 
 
https://novuscomms.com/2021/04/05/coinsilium-coin-cingf-investor-qa-2/ 
 
The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Coinsilium Group Limited 
                    +44 (0) 7785 381 089 
Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman 
                    www.coinsilium.com 
Eddy Travia, Chief Executive 
 
Peterhouse Capital Limited 
Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl         +44 (0) 207 469 0930 
(AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser) 
 
SI Capital Limited 
Nick Emerson              +44 (0) 1483 413 500 
(Broker) 
 
Buchanan Communications 
                    +44 (0) 20 7466 5000 
Chris Lane / Toto Berger 
                    E: coinsilium@buchanan.uk.com 
(Media and Investor Relations)

Notes to Editor

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is a focused Blockchain and Open Finance venture builder. As the first ever IPO of a blockchain company in 2015, Coinsilium has harnessed its experience and wide-ranging network to invest in leading blockchain projects such as RSK/IOV Labs, Indorse and Blox.

In July 2020, Coinsilium executed an agreement with top 100 blockchain protocol company IOV Labs, to establish a 50/ 50 Joint Venture Company in Singapore to promote and commercialise RSK's products, services and technologies in global markets and to promote the adoption in the region of the RIF token which powers the ecosystem of solutions developed by RSK, their partners and developers around the world.

Coinsilium shares are traded on the London-based AQSE Growth Market, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") in New York under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

For further information please visit www.coinsilium.com or follow

@CoinsiliumGroup on Twitter ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      VGG225641015 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      COIN 
Sequence No.:  96890 
EQS News ID:  1180874 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 06, 2021 04:21 ET (08:21 GMT)

COINSILIUM GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.