COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Coinsilium Group Limited: Crypto Treasury Update / Q&A with Management London, UK, 6 April 2021 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE:COIN) (OTCQB:CINGF), the Blockchain and Open Finance venture builder, is pleased to provide an update on the status of its cryptocurrency treasury holdings and to advise that a new investor focused Q&A session with management has now been published. Cryptocurrency Treasury Status As of 6 April 2021, the USD value of Coinsilium's vesting and fully vested cryptocurrency and token treasury, excluding cash at bank, stood at USD3,128,626. This is predominantly denominated in highly liquid cryptocurrencies and tokens including BTC (Bitcoin), ETH (Ethereum), ICX (ICON) and RIF (RSK Infrastructure Framework), including USD304,244 denominated in RIF, which will vest monthly over the next 19 months. Since the last update provided by the Company on 8 February 2021, Coinsilium's fully vested and vesting crypto treasury position has increased in value by approximately 58%, from USD1,984,635, reflecting the ongoing strength of the global cryptocurrency markets which are now capitalised at almost USD2tn. These compounded gains have, in the main, been achieved by deploying an active, and at times aggressive, treasury management strategy which has proven to be most effective in the current crypto bull market cycle. Whilst the 'staking' of crypto (in return for interest) continues to feature as an element of the Company's active treasury management strategy, it has not been the most significant driver for delivering the quantum appreciation in our crypto holdings we have managed to achieve to date. The Company continues to actively manage its cryptocurrency portfolio to maximise returns, taking advantage of the current highly active market cycle. Investor focused Q&A session with management A new shareholder Q&A session has now been released and can be seen via the link below. The session covers Coinsilium's latest corporate developments and news, particularly with regards to its activities in the burgeoning Non-Fungible Token (NFT) space. https://novuscomms.com/2021/04/05/coinsilium-coin-cingf-investor-qa-2/

Notes to Editor

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is a focused Blockchain and Open Finance venture builder. As the first ever IPO of a blockchain company in 2015, Coinsilium has harnessed its experience and wide-ranging network to invest in leading blockchain projects such as RSK/IOV Labs, Indorse and Blox.

In July 2020, Coinsilium executed an agreement with top 100 blockchain protocol company IOV Labs, to establish a 50/ 50 Joint Venture Company in Singapore to promote and commercialise RSK's products, services and technologies in global markets and to promote the adoption in the region of the RIF token which powers the ecosystem of solutions developed by RSK, their partners and developers around the world.

Coinsilium shares are traded on the London-based AQSE Growth Market, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") in New York under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

